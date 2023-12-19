Troy Trojans face the Ole Miss Rebelso n Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET at The Pavillion in Oxford, Mississippi. The Rebels are having a perfect season so far, with an overall record of 10-0, and their No. 25 rating seems underrated. Meanwhile, the Trojans season has been middle-of-the-road with a record of 6-5.

On Saturday, the Rebels defeated the California Golden Bears 88-78. Forward Jaemyn Brakefield was their top scorer with 27 points, one assist and two rebounds. A whopping five players on the Rebels roster scored 10 or more points. Guard Allen Flanigan led Ole Miss in assists, with six.

Meanwhile, the Trojans netted a 110-63 win over the SUNO Knights. Guard Christyon Eugene was Troy's top performer, recording 19 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Guard Aamer Muhammad led them in assists with six. The game was played at Troy Arena in Troy, Alabama, this past Tuesday.

Troy Trojans vs Ole Miss Rebels Betting Tips

The +12.5 line has been covered by the Trojans in all of their last 5 games.

The +12.5 line has been covered by the Trojans in 19 of their last 20 games.

The +12.5 line has been covered by the Trojans in 8 consecutive games.

The -12.5 line hasn’t been covered by the Rebels in 9 of their last 10 games.

The -12.5 line hasn’t been covered by the Rebels in 18 of their last 20 games.

The -12.5 line hasn’t been covered by the Rebels in 4 consecutive games.

Troy is 5-1-1 against the spread so far, and 5-0 in their last five games.

Ole Miss is 4-6-0 against the spread so far.

Troy Trojans vs Ole Miss Rebels Odds and Prediction

Odds: Ole Miss -12.5

Over/Under: 145.6

The Ole Miss Rebels should continue their strong start to the season, and rise in the AP Poll to a more appropriate ranking. Troy doesn't have what it takes to beat Ole Miss. However, we do expect the Trojans to cover against the spread.

Prediction: Ole Miss 88-76 Troy