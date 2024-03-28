Tucker DeVries transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Drake guard ft. Houston

Junior guard Tucker DeVries is one of the players to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The Drake Bulldog had an excellent season, averaging 21.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals in 35.5 minutes per game. He also shot the ball well, going 44.4% from the floor, 36.3% from the 3-point line and 81.3% from the free-throw line.

There are some potential landing spots that would be interesting for the guard. Where are some possible places he could play next season?

Potential Tucker DeVries landing spots

#1 Houston Cougars

The Cougars are an interesting landing spot, and adding an elite scorer like him to a defensive-minded team could work.

Coach Kelvin Sampson has given the program some identity on the offensive side of the court. DeVries has a chance to compete for the national championship, so it makes a lot of sense.

#2 West Virginia Mountaineers

This move seems to be a bit of a formality in one sense: his father is the new coach for the program.

With Darian DeVries taking over in West Virginia, his son could join as well. The Mountaineers seem to be the most ideal landing spot but are not a good team after being the 14th seed in the Big 12 Tournament last year.

#3 Iowa Hawkeyes

The Iowa Hawkeyes have struggled and are trying to be better after a tough loss in the NIT and need to reassess their situation.

The Big Ten Conference is going to get tougher, and the team scored well, averaging 83.1 points per game. However, having DeVries in the lineup gives them a guard with elite scoring capabilities to play off the rest of the program.

With the loss of Zach Edey next season, he would be a great top-tier option for the team.

#4 USC Trojans

The USC Trojans had a miserable 2023-24 season, as they were unable to make the NCAA Tournament despite being one of the preseason favorites to win the national championship.

With a handful of upperclassmen and potential one-and-done players leaving, this is a chance for DeVries to take over a team and dominate. Being in the Big Ten would also be a great boost for his draft stock, as more eyeballs would be on him.

#5 Kentucky Wildcats

If you want to make the discussion about draft stock and eyeballs, Kentucky would be an intriguing landing spot.

Coach John Calipari had another whimper out of the NCAA Tournament as the discourse about his job gets louder. Adding DeVries would give the team a bonafide scorer and make life easier for the Wildcats as they attempt to improve through the transfer portal.

