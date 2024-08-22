"Two GOATs in one video": Fans react to Flau'jae Johnson & Paige Bueckers' banter during their 5v5 matchup

During a lively 5v5 matchup at the Overtime Select event, Flau'jae Johnson teased Paige Bueckers, whose NIL value stands at an impressive $1.4 million. Both took on the roles of coaches, with Team Bueckers narrowly defeating Team Flau'jae 105-102.

After the game, Bueckers jokingly asked Johnson in a lighthearted attempt to console her, in a video shared by Overtime WBB on Instagram:

The friendly banter continued when Johnson noticed Bueckers’ flashy bracelet. Fans reacted to Johnson and Bueckers' banter differently:

“Mm that's flirting Imao we gon see,” a fan commented.

“’Yea right look at this’ these two bru,” another fan commented.

“She isn’t wrong,” a fan wrote.

“Two GOATs in one video,” one fan wrote.

“If they were on a team together they'd be unstoppable,” one fan commented.

“lil Geno and lil Mulkey,” another wrote.

According to an On3 report, Bueckers’ NIL worth is $1.4 million, while Johnson isn't far behind at $1.2 million.

As for the game, Team Paige started strong with 25 points in the first quarter and continued to dominate, scoring 105 points overall.

Paige Bueckers is ready to get serious at UConn

After a whirlwind summer traveling across the U.S., the Connecticut Huskies guard Paige Bueckers is gearing up for her final NCAA season. She spent time back home in Minnesota, witnessed the WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix and worked out in New York.

Her journey even took her to the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles. This tour wasn’t just for fun—it marked her first injury-free offseason in college, allowing her to soak in new experiences.

"This is my first real offseason in college where I've been healthy," Bueckers said [H/t Marca]. "I'm not in one place doing rehab. So, it's been really fun. It is a mix of business and fun."

Last season, she led UConn to the Final Four, where they fell short against Caitlin Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes. But now, Bueckers has one goal: bringing a championship back to Connecticut before she departs for the WNBA, where she's projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft.

"This is my last year to get what I came here for, which is a national championship," Bueckers told The Athletic. "No more 'Passive Paige.'"

In December, fans can look forward to an exciting showdown as USC and UConn kick off a home-and-home series. The first game will be hosted by UConn on Dec. 21 with the second game set for the 2025-26 season in Los Angeles.

The matchup will feature a highly anticipated clash between Huskies star Paige Bueckers and Trojans standout JuJu Watkins.

