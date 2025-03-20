Tyrese Hunter injury update: All we know about Memphis guard's availability vs Colorado State

Tyrese Hunter is the Memphis Tigers' third-leading scorer this season, averaging 13.7 points per game. However, he suffered a left foot injury in Saturday's AAC Tournament semifinal matchup against Tulane. The team won the matchup to advance to the final, but Hunter was seen on the sideline in a walking boot and crutches.

Ad

Hunter was then unable to play in the tournament final on Sunday, which Memphis won 84-72 over UAB. A few days later, it does not appear likely that Hunter will play in the No. 5-ranked Memphis Tigers' first-round matchup against the No. 12-ranked Colorado State Rams.

Hunter is listed as questionable on the injury report and head coach Penny Hardaway did not sound confident when speaking about his status.

Memphis coach Penny Hardaway provides an injury update on Tyrese Hunter

Penny Hardaway spoke with the media on Tuesday, providing an update on his many injured players. The Tigers have dealt with several injuries, with Tyrese Hunter and Dante Harris sidelined.

Ad

Trending

"I’m praying for good ankles, good feet, good knees and everything right now. That’s just the honest truth," Hardaway said. "You gotta have some luck [in the NCAA Tournament]. The teams that [win], they don’t get any injuries. They get everything to go their way. And now we need everything to go our way with health. The basketball side will take care of itself."

Ad

Hardaway said that while Dante Harris is progressing in the right direction, he is less confident that Tyrese Hunter will be available for Friday's matchup.

"Dante is progressing. Tyrese is coming along slower," he said. "Don’t know about Friday... if [either guy] is gonna be able to play. But Dante is ahead of Tyrese on coming back. There is a small percentage for sure, and there is wishful thinking. It’s gonna take prayer and [then] some to get him on that court. We’ll see what happens."

Ad

Fortunately for the Tigers, there is still a chance that Hunter could return to the lineup later in the NCAA Tournament. The Memphis Tigers are the favorite to defeat Colorado State, and if they are successful, it will give Hunter a few more days to heal.

The second round of the tournament takes place on Saturday and Sunday. If the Tigers qualify, they will play on Sunday. If they can win their second-round matchup, they will not need to play again until next Thursday. So, by winning a few games, the Tigers will buy a lot of time for Tyrese Hunter to get healthy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here