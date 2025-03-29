Tyrese Proctor NBA draft - Top 5 landing spots for Duke star in 2025

Duke Blue Devils guard Tyrese Proctor has become one of the most interesting prospects in the 2025 NBA draft. Proctor had a somewhat disappointing college career before this season, but he caught fire this year, and there seems to be no consensus on where he should go.

While some experts have him going in the first round, others have him down into the late second round. Overshadowed by teammates Cooper Flagg and Khaman Maluach, Proctor has been solid with 12.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game for the Blue Devils.

He began the Tournament with a hot hand, going 12-for-16 from 3-point land in the first two rounds before coming down to Earth against Arizona.

Proctor is a tall guard with solid passing skills and strong defense. While his stats aren’t gaudy, playing for a loaded Duke team doesn’t help his numbers.

Here are five teams that look like a good fit for the Australian guard.

Top 5 NBA landing spots for Tyrese Proctor

Tyrese Proctor and Duke are still alive in the NCAA Tournament. - Source: Imagn

#5. Cleveland Cavaliers

Adding a tough guard coming off the bench could be good for the Eastern Conference-leading Cavaliers. There is enough scoring talent in the Cavs' backcourt that they could pair Proctor and help him create more offense than he did at Duke. Procter would also benefit from the balanced attack that the Cavs like to play.

#4. Philadelphia 76ers

Would the Philadelphia 76ers take a shot on another volatile guard from Australia? Sure, Tyrese Proctor has not shown the attitude problems of Ben Simmons and is seemingly a better scorer, but he’s been inconsistent on the court throughout his college career.

However, Proctor is talented and has played his best basketball with a strong frontcourt, which is what Philadelphia has. This could be a good match for both sides.

#3. Los Angeles Clippers

The LA Clippers could do with another streaky shooter and skilled passer. Adding Tyrese Proctor to LA's backcourt would give them another playmaking option on the court.

While Proctor’s upside might be limited, he could give the Clippers a strong presence coming off the bench for now and eventually push for increased playing time on a team that should be adding more depth and talent on the perimeter.

#2. Washington Wizards

The Wizards are building a strong young team in the nation’s capital and have some more draft picks coming in this year. There are some questions as to whether Jordan Poole will remain in Washington for the long run, but whatever the case, having another young switch-guard should help the Wizards.

Having a couple of draft picks in the second round but none in the first means that the Wizards will probably be looking for players who can step up soon, and that might suit Tyrese Procter well.

#1. Indiana Pacers

With Tyrese Halliburton leading the attack, the Pacers have one of the best attacks in the NBA. The defense, however, is another matter. Adding the 6-foot-5, long-armed Procter could give Indiana a string defender, some size at the position and and solid shooter who can also dish the ball around.

The Duke product could also benefit from playing for a team that likes to push the pace and play aggressively on both ends of the court.

Which team do you think should draft Tyrese Proctor? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

