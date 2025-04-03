UAB transfer portal tracker: Full list of Blazers set to leave ft. Yaxel Lendeborg

On the heels of a 24-win season, UAB suffers many portal defections. The Blazer roster was loaded with talent, but six Blazers have already entered the transfer portal. Here's a rundown of the UAB players who have decided to contemplate a new college destination.

UAB transfer portal tracker of Blazer who have entered

Efrem Johnson is another UAB Blazer who has now entered the transfer portal. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Yaxel Lendeborg

Possibly the top prospect in the portal, Lendeborg is an outstanding interior prospect. Many have speculated he'll end up in the NBA draft. But, at least for the moment, he's in the portal.

Lendeborg averaged 17.7 points and 11.4 rebounds per game last year and dished out 4.2 assists per game. Lendeborg was a 36% 3-point shooter this year. He also averaged 1.8 blocks and 1.7 steals per game. Lendeborg was third in the NCAA in rebounds per game and is a significant portal target.

Efrem Johnson

A guard, Johnson has started over the last two seasons at UAB. He was better in 2023-24 when he averaged 11.2 ppg and shot 43% overall. But in 2024-25, he regressed to 8.8 ppg and shot just 37%. Johnson will have a season of eligibility remaining and will no doubt find a team that hopes he returns to his 2023-24 form.

Bradley Ezewiro

A forward who has played at LSU, Georgetown, St. Louis and UAB, it's hardly shocking that Ezewiro is looking for a fifth school. Last year, he averaged 7.2 ppg and 4.5 rpg at UAB. Ezewiro's most productive season was 2023-24 when he scored 12.0 ppg at St. Louis. Ezewiro hails from California, and it'll be interesting to see if he moves back west.

Tyren Moore

A guard who played two years at Georgia Southern before one at UAB, Moore scored 6.4 ppg off the bench for the Blazers. In 2023-24, he scored 17.0 ppg at Georgia Southern. Moore is a 38% career 3-point shooter. His experience and shooting touch should help him find another school for his remaining year of eligibility.

Greg Gordon

Gordon scored 16.0 ppg at Iona in 2023-24. He only played in seven games at UAB before he left the team for personal reasons. There are genuine questions about the guard's ability to fit in. But, when he played at Iona, Gordon was a star. Somebody will give him another chance.

Marquis Hargrove

A JUCO recruit, Hargrove played only 24 minutes over nine games at UAB. The guard had nine points and four boards in his limited playing time. He's got a season of eligibility left and it'll be interesting to see where Hargrove ends up.

What do you think of UAB's portal losses? Share your take on the Blazers below in the comments section!

