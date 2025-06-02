UCLA basketball 2025-26 Season Preview: Projected starting lineup, impact players and rotation explored

UCLA and coach Mick Cronin made the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2025. But the Bruins have retained the guts of last season's team and added a potent transfer portal class on top of that group. UCLA is looking at bigger goals for 2025-26. Here's an early rundown on the Bruin team ahead for 2025-26.

UCLA basketball season preview for 2025-26

UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau is a significant returnee on UCLA's squad. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Starting Lineup

Guard: Donovan Dent

One of the most sought-after players in the portal, Dent starred last year at New Mexico. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 20.4 points and 6.4 assists per game. He also shot 41% from 3-point range and is a capable three-level scorer and distributor. Dent was a massive pick-up for the Bruins and should give the team a nice engine heading into the season.

Guard: Skyy Clark

The well-traveled Clark was once a Kentucky commit, but has started at Illinois and Louisville. In his first season at UCLA, Clark averaged 8.5 points per game while shooting 40% from 3-point range. He's a capable distributor, but also is a solid three-level scorer. His experience from a variety of college basketball settings could be important next year.

Forward: Eric Dailey Jr.

Dailey had transferred in from Oklahoma State and was the second-leading scorer for the Bruins last year. Dailey averaged 11.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-8 Dailey was a 38% 3-point shooter. Few teams have a pair of forwards who can play inside or step out and shoot the 3-pointer as well as the Bruin tandem. Dailey will be a key player next season.

Forward: Tyler Bilodeau

A transfer in from Oregon State, the 6-foot-9 Bilodeau was the top scorer on last season's UCLA squad. Bilodeau averaged 13.5 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. He shot 40% from 3-point range and will be a versatile scorer for Cronin and the Bruins in the upcoming season. His potential is very high and for a player who has improved each year, that's a good sign.

Forward: Xavier Booker

The 6-foot-11 Booker struggled at Michigan State. Last year, he averaged 4.7 points and 2.2 rebounds per game. Booker is widely assumed to have just been scratching the surface of his massive potential. UCLA figures to rely on Booker heavily. Whether he can take a big step forward likely determines the team's trajectory.

Rotation Players

Transfer wing Jamar Brown figures to see some significant minutes. Guard Trent Perry is another potential serious contributor off a freshman season where he averaged 3.7 points per game. Big man Steven Jamerson is another likely contributor as he transfers in from San Diego.

Impact Players

Dent is one of the top players in the nation this year and was highly sought after in the transfer portal. Booker could be the key. If Cronin can get through to him better than Michigan State coach Tom Izzo did, UCLA's potential jumps a substantial notch for 2025-26.

What do you think of this year's UCLA squad? Share your take below on the Bruins in our comments section!

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

