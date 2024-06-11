UCLA basketball recruiting: 3 high school prospects Mick Cronin can target in 2024 ft. Darryn Peterson

The UCLA Bruins finished 5th in the Pac-12 conference this year with a 16-17 record. But during the off-season, coach Mick Cronin tried his best to recruit top talents to improve the team's performance next season.

In April, he brought in Skyy Clark from Louisville, Eric Dailey Jr. from Oklahoma State and Kobe Johnson from USC. This week, he roped in standout guard Trent Perry.

Mick Cronin took over UCLA in 2019, a program that has secured 11 national titles. Last season wasn't very pleasant for Mick Cronin, as his program could not secure a spot in the NCAA tournament, ending UCLA's 12 consecutive NCAA tournament appearance streak.

While Cronin will try to bank upon experienced players next campaign, he won't miss the chance to fuel his dreams with raw energy.

3 high school prospects Mick Cronin can target in 2024

#3. Bryson Tiller

Bryson Tiller (Image credit: Instagram/@btiller)

Bryson Tiller started playing for Atlanta Xpress at the U-17 level as an 8th grader. He later grabbed headlines as the youngest player to sign with Overtime Elite, a professional basketball league for early college-level players. He shared his strengths as a player while talking to On3:

“I describe myself as a versatile forward who can put the ball on the floor, dribble, and defend multiple positions. I watch a lot of Jayson Tatum. He has versatility on both ends, able to guard multiple positions. That's what I pride myself on being able to do, too.”

Bryson Tiller averaged 12.2 points and 9.4 rebounds. On3 ranked Tiller as a four-star prospect and the No. 9 overall prospect in the 2025 cycle.

#2. Caleb Wilson

Caleb Wilson (Image credit: IG/@c.dubbb)

Caleb Wilson is rated as a five-star recruit according to 247Sports Composite and has been awarded MaxPreps Player of the Year. The 6'9 power forward plays for Holy Innocents Episcopal School in Atlanta. Last season he averaged 20.8 points, 14.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

According to 247Sports, Caleb has 23 offers from the top programs in the country, including Mick Cronin's UCLA.

#1. Darryn Peterson

Darryn Peterson (Image credit: IMAGN)

Darryn Peterson started his career at Canton Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy, Ohio. In the 2022-23 season, Peterson scored 31 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.8 steals. He was a finalist for the Ohio Mr. Basketball award.

Ahead of his junior season, Peterson transferred to Huntington Prep in West Virginia. He averaged 16.8 points and 3.8 rebounds for the United States U-16 national team in the FIBA Americas championship.

Who do you think should be the top 3 high school picks by Mick Cronin for the next season? Let us know in the comments section below.

