UCLA basketball transfer portal: Top 5 players Bruins can target to tool up for new season ft. Dedan Thomas

UCLA had a so-so 2024-25 season, but is not looking to feast in the transfer portal. The Bruins were 23-11 and lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to Tennessee. Mick Cronin's team is likely to return a solid group of contributors and here's a guess at some portal add-ons that could help him.

Top 5 UCLA possibilities in transfer portal

San Diego State's Magoon Gwath could be a portal target for UCLA.

#5. Magoon Gwath

UCLA hopes to return 7-foot-3 center Aday Mara, but another big who can defend could be an impact addition. Consider Magoon Gwath, a 7-foot big man who is an excellent defender and rebounder. Gwath averaged 8.5 points and 5.2 boards per game at San Diego State and is a 38% 3-point shooter, so he can step outside and even play with Mara. Could be a big addition for the Bruins.

#4. Nick Davidson

On the other hand, the 6-foot-8 Nick Davidson is more of a polished scorer. He averaged 15.8 points and 6.5 boards per game last year at Nevada. He'll be a senior, so his next school will be a one-and-done. But an experienced multilevel scorer at a forward spot could make a nice addition for Cronin and UCLA. Davidson is an intriguing possibility.

#3. Michael Rataj

Another player along those lines is the 6-foot-9 Michael Rataj, who has developed into an outstanding college player. Last year at Oregon State, he averaged 16.9 points and 7.2 boards per game. He's a career 34% 3-point shooter and has shown clear improvement each year in college. As a senior, he's another one-and-done guy, but could be an intriguing pickup for UCLA.

#2. Donovan Dent

Donovan Dent, a 6-foot-2 star guard from New Mexico, is one of the best players in the portal. The only question really is whether he could get enough shots at UCLA. Last year at New Mexico, Dent averaged 20.4 points and 6.4 boards per game. Dent is also a one-year transfer and he might want a team that returns less punch and could promise a bigger role. Otherwise, he'd be a great add.

#1. Dedan Thomas

Off two years at UNLV, Dedan Thomas is a talented 6-foot-1 guard who is more of a pure point guard. He averaged 15.6 points and 4.7 assists per game last year. He has two seasons of eligibility left and could be a big pickup for the Bruins, as the second year would allow more time to get comfortable. Like Dent, Thomas is a massive portal standout, but he might be a bit better as a fit.

What players would you like to see UCLA grab in the portal? Share your takes below in our comments section!

