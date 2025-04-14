UCLA basketball transfer portal tracker: Full list of players set to leave and joining Mick Cronin's squad

Off a 23-11 season and a second-round NCAA Tournament loss, UCLA has been more than active in the transfer portal. There's virtually a full roster worth of turnover around the Bruin team already, with the portal still open for a few more days. But here's a quick rundown on the UCLA players already going and coming.

UCLA Players Leaving in Portal

7-foot-3 center Aday Mara has headed out of UCLA for Michigan in the transfer portal. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Aday Mara

The massive 7-foot-3 Mara was definitely a work in progress, but had an upside as massive as his actual stature. This past season, Mara averaged 6.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. He also was fourth in the Big Ten in blocked shots with 53.

Mara played just 13 minutes per game this year at UCLA and will seek a larger role next year with Michigan.

Sebastian Mack

A 6-foot-3 sophomore guard, Mack played major minutes off the bench for the Bruins in 2024-25 after starting as a freshman. His scoring dropped from 12.1 poitns per game in 2023-24 to 9.6 points per game in 2024-25. While Mack's shooting improved from 39% to 43%, his rebounding dipped from 3.6 per game to 2.1 per game.

Mack has elected to transfer to Missouri and will look to recapture his freshman form with the Tigers.

Dylan Andrews

A 6-foot-2 junior, Andrews was another player who had seen his role dip in 2024-25. Back in 2023-24 as a sophomore, Andrews scored 12.9 points and dished 3.7 assists per game. While he still started in 2024-25, his stats dipped to 6.9 points and 3.4 assists per game.

With two years of starting experience, Andrews should be a significant addition for Boise State, where he will play his final season of college basketball.

Devin Wiliams

A 6-foot-10 forward, Williams redshirted in 2024-25. He played in just 10 games as a freshman in 2023-24. Williams averaged 1.4 points and 0.7 rebounds per game then. Williams hasn't announced his next destination, but he'll have three seasons of remaining eligibility.

Dominick Harris

After two seasons at Gonzaga, Harris had a big 2023-24 season at Loyola Marymount. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 14.3 points per game there and shot 45% from 3-point range. He transferred to UCLA and had basically no impact. Harris scored 1.1 points per game in the 11 games that he played.

Harris hasn't announced his destination for his final season of college basketball.

William Kyle III

Kyle had transferred over from South Dakota State, where the 6-foot-9 forward had been a major contributor. Kyle scored 13.1 points and grabbed 6.6 rebounds per game there in 2023-24. But at UCLA, he didn't see much clock. Kyle finished with 2.9 points and 1.8 rebounds per game.

Kyle will play out his final season of eligibility at Syracuse.

UCLA Players incoming in Portal

Donovan Dent

One of the top prospects in the portal, the 6-foot-2 Dent scored 20.4 points per game last season at New Mexico. He also shot 41% from 3-point territory and dished out 6.4 assists per game. He had attention from many major schools, but chose the Bruins for his final season of college eligibility.

Xavier Booker

A 6-foot-11 forward from Michigan State, Booker will look for a bigger role at UCLA. As a sophomore at MSU this past season, he totaled 4.7 points and 2.2 rebounds per game. Booker had started five games over his two seasons as a Spartan. While he was a contributing player, he'll likely look for more opportunities in his two remaining seasons of eligibility.

Steven Jamerson

A 6-foot-10 center from San Diego, Jamerson should see immediate action at UCLA. Last season as a junior, Jamerson averaged 10.0 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. Jamerson shot 59% from the floor and is a back-to-the-basket center. He'll have one year of remaining eligibility for UCLA.

Jamar Brown

A 6-foot-5 guard from Missouri-Kansas City, Brown knows how to fill it up outside. Last year, he averaged 17.0 points per game and shot 40% from 3-point range and 90% from the foul line. He also averaged 7.4 rebounds per game. While Brown figures to see a smaller role at UCLA, his perimeter skills could make him a valuable Bruin in his one remaining season of eligibility.

What's your take on the UCLA portal comings and goings? Share your take below in our comments section!

