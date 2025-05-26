UCLA women's basketball 2025-2026 season preview: Does USC's possible decline make Lauren Betts and co. Big Ten favorites?

UCLA has had an odd offseason as a potential Big Ten women's hoops favorite. The transfer portal stripped some significant contributors from the squad, but did leave the team's big three intact. The injury to JuJu Watkins has hamstrung likely their top Big Ten competition. UCLA has a strong starting five, but some depth questions. But here's how UCLA looks to stack up at this moment.

UCLA women's basketball season preview for 2025-26

Utah transfer Gianna Kneepkens will be a perimeter sniper for UCLA in 2025-26. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Starting lineup

Guard: Kiki Rice

Senior guard Rice has been a fixture with the Bruins. Last year she averaged 12.8 points and 5.0 assists per game. The 5-foot-11 Rice improved to 37% from 3-point range and figures to be one of the toughest floor generals in college hoops. Few teams can call on a floor leader as experienced or tenacious.

Guard: Gianna Kneepkens

The other guard spot was something of a question mark, but the portal addition of Kneepkens from Utah makes it an exclamation mark. The 5-foot-11 senior is a shooting sniper. She averaged 19.3 points per game last year at Utah, shooting 45% from 3-point range. That's down from 54% in an injury shortened 2023-24 sesason. She's an immediate game changer for the Bruins.

Forward: Gabriela Jacquez

The impressive Jacquez averaged 9.6 points and 5.3 boards per game last year for the Bruins. She shot 35% from 3-point range, making her yet another capable wing scorer surrounding the best inside player in college basketball. Jacquez is a dependable scorer who will be significant for the Bruins.

Forward: Angela Dugelic

A two-year starter, Dugelic does plenty of dirty work in the post. The 6-foot-4 forward averaged 7.4 points and 5.5 boards and usually defends the toughest inside scorer on the opposing team. She's a crafty role player who will do her job well.

Center: Lauren Betts

Probably the best returning player in college basketball (at least with JuJu Watkins questionable due to injury), Betts is a post star. The first-team All-American averaged 20.2 points and 9.5 boards per game last year. She also led the Big Ten in blocked shots. The 6-foot-7 post ace will be a Bill Walton-esque post presence for the Bruins in 2025-26.

Rotation Players

Forward Timea Gardner (7.6 ppg) is 6-foot-3 and will add another low-post threat, usually spelling Duaglic. Redshirted guard Charlisse Leger-Walker could be an elite scoring guard (16.6 ppg in four years at Washington State). Freshman recruits Lena Bilic, who is more of a wing forward and Sienna Betts, who is a post forward, also figure to contribute. There's not a ton of experienced depth here.

Impact Players

Kneepkens and Betts could feed off of each other to impressive levels. Defenses will essentially have to pick their poison on every possesesion. Rice is a top leader and should keep the chemistry tight. This starting five should be a blast. But UCLA has to stay healthy or find some hidden depth that's not obvious.

What do you think of the Bruins' 2025-26 squad? Share your take below in our comments section!

