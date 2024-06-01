UConn basketball 2024-25 starting lineup predictions ft. Alex Karaban

UConn Huskies under head coach Dan Hurley have won their second consecutive NCAA title tournament. The team now aims for unprecedented ground.

Despite losing some key pieces on their roster, including star big man Donovan Clingan, the team aims for a third straight trip to the promised land. But that has brought one question to the forefront for fans.

What will be the starting lineup for the UConn Huskies men's basketball team going into the 2024-25 season?

The starting lineup for the UConn Huskies in 2024-25

With the departure of Donovan Clingan, the key returning starter from last season for UConn comes in the form of Alex Karaban. He has been a starter for 76 straight games.

Below is the projected starting lineup for the Huskies for the 2024-25 season:

PG Hassan Diarra

SG Aidan Mahaney

SF Liam McNeeley

PF Alex Karaban

C Samson Johnson

The problem for UConn is that at nearly every position, there are several options that Coach Hurley can turn to. Hassan Diaara and Samson Johnson are among the longest-tenured of the bunch. However, they have been used almost exclusively off the bench, with the Diaara returning as the reigning Big East Sixth Man of the Year.

They might receive stiff competition from Ahmad Nowell, joining the team as a freshman, and junior transfer Tarris Reed Jr. who impressed at Michigan. Aidan Mahaney is another top transfer the team acquired from Saint Mary's who could also serve as a pseudo-PG.

Liam McNeeley was one of the biggest additions to the team, coming in with a hefty standing thanks to a five-star prospect-level high school career. Names like Jaylin Stewart, Jayden Ross or even Isaiah Abraham could fit into the wing slots to give the team more flexibility.

Dan Hurley's bold claim sets the expectation for the 2024-25 UConn Huskies

During a media scrum at the Werth Family Champions Center on the 28th of April, Dan Hurley discussed the new group coming in for the Huskies.

Last season, the team saw major upheaval after a championship season, something Hurley was all too happy to remind everyone about.

The reigning Coach of the Year believes this season could be special but expects stiff competition for the starting spots:

"I think our competition is going to be the best it's been. All these guys are going to get an opportunity to play, but the competition is going to be the best it's been overall. And that's saying something here."

Hurley believes this roster is the best:

"We think, top to bottom, this could be our most talented roster."

With a new starting lineup, do you think UConn can cement its dynasty with a three-peat? Let us know in the comments below.

