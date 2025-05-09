UConn Basketball 2025–2026 Season Preview: Projected starting lineup, impact players and rotation

The UConn Huskies only had one direction to go in 2024-25. Coming off back-to-back national titles, the Huskies were surprisingly human last season, going 24-11 and bowing out of the NCAA Tournament in the second round. But Dan Hurley has returned a number of important players, made a big portal addition, and added a five-star high school recruit.

With the Huskies looking to return to prominence, there's a clear path back to college basketball excellence. How might it look? Here's an early rundown on the Huskies.

UConn Season Preview

Returning guard Solo Ball will be a key to UConn's 2025-26 attack. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

The Huskies return three of their top four scorers and have supplemented their roster with portal and high school additions that should meld into a more complete team than last season. The return of Alex Karaban was a key move that could certainly help the Huskies.

Starting Lineup

Guard: Solo Ball

Ball had an impressive sophomore season. He averaged 14.4 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. Ball shot 41% from 3-point range. That should only improve with the additional talent Dan Hurley has recruited around him. His experience and scoring punch will be significant.

Guard: Silas Demary

A two-year starter at Georgia, Demary averaged 13.5 points and 3.9 boards per game for the Bulldogs. A 6-foot-5 guard who shot 37% from 3-point range, Demary presents another three-level scorer and capable ball handler. He's one of the most significant portal additions in the nation.

Guard: Braylon Mullins

Mullins is a 6-foot-4 pure shooter. Ranked by 247sports as the No. 12 player in the nation, his ability to both catch and shoot and create off the dribble should enhance the Huskies offense. Mullins might not open the season as a starter, but he'll likely finish the season as one.

Forward: Tarris Reed

A transfer from Michigan, Reed was Big East Sixth Man of the Year last season. He averaged 9.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. He also shot 67%, which demonstrates the selfless game that will benefit a team full of perimeter scorers. Reed is certainly ready to move into a starting role.

Forward: Alex Karaban

A three-year starter, Karaban returned for one more collegiate run. Last year, he averaged 14.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. He's a career 38% 3-point shooter and 84% foul shooter. Karaban's experience is irreplaceable. Four-year starters in today's college game, at least at the power conference level, are almost non-existant. But Karban is back at UConn.

Rotation Players

Wing forward Jaylin Stewart (5.4 ppg) is a significant returnee who could play big minutes for the Huskies. Dayton point guard Malachi Smith (10.4 ppg, 5.3 assists per game) is likely to play a significant role. Big man Eric Reibe is a 7-foot freshman who can help out inside, particularly as the season goes.

Impact Players

Karaban's leadership is massive and makes him a player that virtually no one in college basketball can match. Ball and Demary are likely to form an epic UConn backcourt with experience, three-level scoring and defensive intensity.

What do you think of our UConn season outlook? Share your take on the Huskies below in our comments section!

