UConn won the latest national championship and accordingly lost players to the NBA Draft. Paired with graduates and transfers, the Huskies had plenty of holes to fill entering this new season. New freshmen always enter the mix, but transfer additions have become the modern method of patching collegiate rosters.

Enter Cam Spencer, who left the Rutgers Scarlet Knights for a new opportunity. He's decided that his new home will be the University of Connecticut, a few states north of his previous home. As a graduate transfer, this upcoming season will exhaust Spencer's final year of eligibility.

NCAA Buzzer Beaters & Game Winners @NCAABuzzerBters CAM SPENCER!!! COLD BLOODED!! Rutgers takes the lead over #1 Purdue on a 3 with 13.3 seconds left on the game. They lead 65-64 with 10.0 left

Cam Spencer was one of the top guards remaining in the transfer portal, and he joined one of the nation's top teams. On paper, this is a massive matchup for both sides.

Spencer's skillset will fit seamlessly into the Huskies' offense, while UConn provides a golden chance for him to win a title and boost his draft stock before he departs.

UConn gets much-needed perimeter shooting

With the reigning champions losing Jordan Hawkins, Joey Calcaterra, and Nahiem Alleyne, there were concerns about the team's 3-point shooting for the 2023-24 season.

This is a team that shot 36.3% from beyond the arc and had one of college basketball's most efficient offenses in 2022-23. Even when the shot isn't falling, the spacing creates plenty of room for the offense to operate in the paint.

Cam Spencer shot 43.4% from downtown in his only season with Rutgers. That rate was tied for 34th in the nation last season and accounted for most of his offensive production. UConn doesn't need anything more than for him to bomb away when the looks are there.

Spencer's role will probably look similar to Joey Calcaterra's on last year's championship squad. Calcaterra was a graduate transfer that came off the bench, knocking down 44.6% of his 3-point attempts. Most of his shots were threes, and he was on the money for most of the season as well.

The only difference is that Cam Spencer is probably going to slot into a starting role with UConn this season. Only three starting spots are clear for the Huskies right now, and Spencer can slot into either of the two openings easily. He brings experience to the lineup along with the aforementioned on-court fit.

This move should be seen as an undisputed success for Connecticut's program. If Spencer shoots within 2.0% of his 2022-23 3-point percentage, his impact on this team will be undeniable with proper volume. His size and defense may be a bit underwhelming, but UConn certainly has other players around him that can make up for that.

