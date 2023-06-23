UConn's 2023 draft prospects: Is the Huskies' NBA Draft class their best since Emeka Okafor and Ben Gordon went top three in 2004?

After clinching the national championship in dominant fashion, the UConn Huskies boast of a superb 2023 draft class. In many quarters, the class is regarded as the program's best since 2004, when Emeka Okafor and Ben Gordon went as the No. 2 and No. 3 picks.

With the sole exception of 1999, the UConn basketball program has consistently produced multiple NBA draft picks following each season it reached the Final Four. This year will likely not be different as a couple of players are being eyed by NBA teams.

The UConn Huskies have had 45 players drafted to the NBA, and the figure is almost certain to increase on Thursday night. For the 2023 edition, UConn has a couple of players who have a good chance of getting picked.

UConn's 2004 draft class

The 2004 draft class for the UConn Huskies exhibited the program's ability to develop top-tier talent and establish its standing as a basketball powerhouse. UConn enjoyed a great season, culminating in a national championship triumph under Jim Calhoun.

Emeka Okafor was selected by the Charlotte Bobcats as the second overall pick in 2004. Okafor, a powerful force on both ends of the court, was crucial to the Huskies' 2003-04 season. His shot-blocking and rebounding cemented him as one of the program’s greats.

Alongside Okafor, Ben Gordon was selected by the Chicago Bulls as the third overall pick, coming immediately after Okafor. Famed as a scoring machine, Gordon also played an important role in the program throughout his time.

The program only had two players selected in the 2004 edition. However, the class left an indelible mark in the history of the program. Their eventual success in the NBA also highlighted the program's ability to set the stage for future generations.

How does the 2023 class compare?

Being objective, the 2004 draft class has an edge over the 2023 set. However, the current set is not far off. For the 2023 NBA draft, the program has three of its top players from this season declare to proceed to the professional stage

One of them is Jordan Hawkins. The NCAA Tournament standout is expected to get off the board first among the three Huskies. Hawkins is projected to be a lottery pick, which evidently makes the class come short of the 2004 class, at least in draft standing.

Andre Jackson and Adama Sanogo are UConn's other two NBA hopefuls. While Jackson is expected to be a late first-round pick in the draft, Sanogo is not expected to go off the board until the second round. Going by multiple mock drafts, the three have a good chance of getting picked.

Poll : 0 votes