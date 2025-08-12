UConn’s Azzi Fudd drops 1-word reaction to new teammate Serah Williams’ offseason snaps

UConn guard Azzi Fudd reacted to the photos posted by new teammate Serah Williams on social media.The Wisconsin transfer forward uploaded six pictures on her Instagram page, replacing her jersey and sneakers with trendy clothes and jeans as she went to a club with her friends and had fun off campus.Fudd, who will be a graduate senior this coming season, posted a one-word reaction, showing her admiration for Williams' get-up during her time away from school.&quot;Badddiiieeee😍,&quot; Fudd reacted to the photos that Williams posted. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAside from Fudd, Williams' new teammates Ashlynn Shade, Kayleigh Heckel, Allie Ziebell, Kelis Fisher, Morgan Cheli and KK Arnold also showed their love on the forward with positive comments on Instagram.UConn acquired Serah Williams from the transfer portal to beef up its roster for the 2025-26 season in its quest to defend the women's basketball crown. The Brooklyn, New York native is coming off an excellent 2024-25 season with Wisconsin, where she put up 19.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game.She's expected to boost the Huskies' frontline that already have Freshman of the Year awardee Sarah Strong, Egyptian center Jana El Alfy and freshman Gandy Malou-Mamel.Serah Williams opens up on adjusting to UConn's style of playSerah Williams transferred from Wisconsin to UConn to experience what it's like to make it to the NCAA Tournament. There were some offers from other schools when she placed herself in the transfer portal.She ultimately chose Geno Auriemma's Huskies due to the team's high standards and championship experience. The 6-foot-4 center pointed out that the offseason practices were challenging but worth it, as the team always strives for success day in and day out.“It's my last year, and I'm very, like, an instinct person, and I really thought, like, ‘Where can I have the most fun? But also, like, take a big jump on the court?’” Williams said. &quot;You see all the championships everywhere, and the success of the program, and it's just kind of hard to not want to come here after seeing that.”She is coming off a three-season stint with Wisconsin, where her team went 39-54 and didn't make the NCAA Tournament after running through a gauntlet of strong competition in the Big Ten Conference.Serah Williams has a chance to be a winner in the Big East with UConn coming into the new season as the overwhelming favorite in its conference despite the departure of former National Player of the Year Paige Bueckers.The team will remain formidable with NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player Azzi Fudd and do-it-all sophomore forward Sarah Strong leading the charge for the Huskies.