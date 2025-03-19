UConn's Azzi Fudd gives fans a sneak peek in everyday life in latest social media post

It's NCAA Tournament time, and UConn star Azzi Fudd is giving fans a look behind the scenes of the action. Fudd posted on TikTok on Saturday, sharing her day with her 312.9K followers.

"Come spend the day with me and my @JanSport as I lock in for tournament season. It's more important now than ever to make sure I'm taking care of my mental health and staying present. What do you do to prioritize your mental health? #JanSportpartner #AlwaysWithYou," Fudd's caption read.

As part of her collaboration with JanSport, the Huskies guard highlighted how she finds balance on and off the court. Fudd began the day with journaling before doing school work and basketball workouts. She shared that she always keeps her JanSport bag with her to stay organized.

Fudd explained in her TikTok that she likes to find a way to recharge at the end of each day by catching up with friends or enjoying quiet time.

"Taking care of myself is a priority," Fudd says in the TikTok. "The big tournament is coming. Prioritizing my mental health is just as important as my game, because when I take care of me, I play my best. And no matter where I go, I stay present."

NCAA Womens Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Semifinal-Villanova vs UConn - Source: Imagn

What lies ahead for Azzi Fudd & UConn?

The Huskies are the No. 3 ranked team in the country with a 31-3 record and a Big East Tournament title under their belts. They enter March Madness as a No. 2 seed and are set to face No. 15 Arkansas State on Saturday in the Round of 64.

Fudd is having the best season of her college career. She has stayed relatively healthy this season after struggling with numerous injuries in the past, including a season-ending ACL tear last season.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Championship-Creighton vs UConn - Source: Imagn

This season, the senior star has made 24 starts for the Huskies and is averaging a career-high 12.8 points. In her most recent game, the Big East Tournament final win over No. 23 ranked Creighton, Fudd contributed 13 points. She has had four consecutive double-digit performances.

Fudd will aim to stay in form as UConn look for another long March Madness run after making the Final Four last season.

