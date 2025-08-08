  • home icon
  UConn's Azzi Fudd reacts hysterically as GF Paige Bueckers' viral clip gets funnier after ex-teammate Kaitlyn Chen's reply

UConn’s Azzi Fudd reacts hysterically as GF Paige Bueckers’ viral clip gets funnier after ex-teammate Kaitlyn Chen’s reply

By Geoff
Modified Aug 08, 2025 03:35 GMT
(From left to right) Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and Kaitlyn Chen (Image Source: IMAGN)
UConn guard Azzi Fudd reacted to a video on Thursday of her girlfriend and Dallas Wings' rookie Paige Bueckers acting on a situation that was even made funnier after former teammate Kaitlyn Chen replied to the post.

On the Instagram story, which has a caption: "When your bestie tries to square up," Bueckers was shown backpedalling with big movements to make the video hilarious.

Then, Chen, who plays for the Golden State Valkyries, posted a reply that had her running away and looking for backup.

Fudd reacted to the photo with an emoji combination of a face with tears of joy and three loud crying faces, depicting her hysterical but funny reaction to the video.

A college basketball enthusiast captured the clip on Instagram with Fudd's reaction on the lower part of the story. This was posted on his X account.

Bueckers, Fudd and Chen were teammates last season at UConn and helped the Huskies claim their 12th women's basketball title with a win over South Carolina in the national championship final in April in Tampa, Florida.

Bueckers went on to become the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft by the Dallas Wings, while Chen was picked in the third round by the Valkyries and played off the bench for the expansion team this season.

Bueckers has suited up in 24 games for the Wings and is averaging 18.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game. Chen, on the other hand, has appeared in 14 games for the Valkyries and tallied 3.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg and 1.5 apg.

Fudd, the 2025 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player, is returning to UConn this season and is aiming to help the Huskies win back-to-back titles and 13th overall.

Former UConn guard Paige Bueckers misses Dallas Wings practice

Former UConn guard and Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers reportedly missed practice on Thursday ahead of the team's scheduled game against the New York Liberty on Friday.

Bueckers has left the court in Dallas' last two games against the Indiana Fever (Aug. 1) and New York Liberty (Aug. 5) after sustaining leg and back injuries. However, Wings coach Chris Koclanes isn't bothered about the rookie's health status going into their rematch against the Liberty.

“Just rest," Koclanes said when asked about Bueckers missing practice. "Day to day. She should be fine for tomorrow."

After the game against New York, Bueckers told the media that she's fine and said she had to leave the game to have the medical personnel check on it. The UConn alumnus added she felt a strain on her back, but she hopes to play again on Friday.

Dallas is tied in 11th place with the Chicago Sky at 8-22. They are 6 1/2 games behind No. 8-ranked Golden State Valkyries in the race to the WNBA playoffs with 14 games remaining on the Wings' regular season schedule.

Edited by Geoff
