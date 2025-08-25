UConn’s Dan Hurley recalls Duke legend Coach K’s inspiring words to share his new venture: “Has been like family for a long time!”

Everyone in the basketball world knows the value Coach K holds in the sport. Everyone respects the Duke legend. Whether it be players who flourished under him, opponent players or rival coaches, Mike Krzyzewski has earned success and admiration through his values, dedication and passion for the game of basketball.Just like all of us, Dan Hurley too is an admirer. In fact in his own words, &quot;Coach K has been like family for a long time!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;Years ago, he gave me a piece of advice that changed my life. It’s part of my story in ’Never Stop,’ out next month. Preorder at the link in my bio!&quot;Dan Hurley captioned his latest Instagram post. UConn head coach also shared 'life-changing' message from Coach K. &quot;Dan Hurley emerged from one of the finest leadership families our sport has known, so it is no surprise that he set a standard at uconn that few coaches have ever matched. His players respond with championship effort because they know how much he genuinely cares about them.&quot;Dan Hurley's time at UConnDuke legend has been known for his keen eye for new talent. And as usual he was spot on about Hurley as well. UConn coach has had his fair share of success in the span of over 10 years as coach. Since joining the UConn job in 2018, Hurley has led the team to 165 wins including back to back National Championships in 2023 and 2024.Dan Hurley has always been known for his passion and intensity on court, something that resonates with Coach K's philosophy as well. Hurley's high octane basketball has been UConn's feature over the years now. One might compare Coach K's Duke to Hurley's UConn in terms of playing style and player profiles. UConn fans love Dan Hurley and players have placed their utmost trust in 52 year old coach. After a lacklustre last season, Hurley is determined to make a big comeback. NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Connecticut at Florida - Source: ImagnFollowing the departure of Liam McNeeley, Aiden Mahaney and more, Hurley has strengthened his squad with 6 new players. New additions include 3 transfers and 3 freshmen. UConn looks set to make big impact into the next season. Fans will be desperate for at least a Final Four finish from the basketball giants. Dan Hurley will be eyeing his 3rd NCAA title.