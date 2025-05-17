UConn’s KK Arnold reps Dallas Wings’ jersey in attendance for Paige Bueckers’ WNBA debut

UConn guard KK Arnold has supported star guard Paige Bueckers since she stepped into Storrs in 2023. They played 77 games together, won a ton of games and reached two consecutive Final Fours, which was capped off by a national championship win in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Now that Bueckers has charted a new journey to the WNBA, KK Arnold remains a supportive friend for the 6-foot guard, showing up on her former teammate's pro debut wearing a Wings jersey with her number on the front.

Arnold was with Bueckers' brother, Drew, when they were seen courtside waiting for the game to start at the College Park Center at UT Arlington. Dallas kicked off their 2025 season against the Minnesota Lynx at home.

The top pick in the WNBA draft didn't disappoint her friend and brother watching on the stands, making the first bucket of the game off an offensive rebound, 46 seconds after tip-off. Bueckers would score again six minutes later on a pull-up 16-footer that put the Wings within three of the Lynx's lead.

The 6-foot guard knocked a 12-footer off an assist from Arike Ogunbowale, giving the Wings a 3-point edge at the 4:25 mark of the second period. By halftime, Bueckers had six points in 16 minutes as Dallas and Minnesota went to the locker room tied at 46.

KK Arnold to team up with Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong in UConn's title retention bid

Incoming junior KK Arnold is set to suit up for her third season with defending champion UConn. She will team up with last year's key players, Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong.

The Huskies will be stronger than ever with big-time transfer portal acquisition Serah Williams and first-year players Kelis Fisher, Bianca Quiñonez and Gandy Malou Mamel.

The Geno Auriemma-coached team is looking to win its 13th title and start another dynasty in women's basketball, more than a decade after starting its four-year reign from 2013-16 with Breanna Stewart leading the charge.

UConn's readiness to defend its crown will be tested early in the 2025-26 season. The Huskies are scheduled to compete in the 12th Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase on Nov. 21 and 23 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville. In addition to UConn, the tournament features Utah, Syracuse, and Michigan.

According to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, the Huskies, who are 45-1 at the Mohegan Sun Arena, will open the tournament against the Utes on Nov. 21. Two days later, they'll meet either the Orange or the Wolverines.

UConn will face Utah and possibly Michigan for the first time while it holds a 42-12 record against Syracuse.

