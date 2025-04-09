UConn superstar Paige Bueckers drops 2-word reaction on her heartfelt pic of hugging Diana Taurasi after national championship win

UConn star Paige Bueckers, who recently led the Huskies to their 12th national championship, hugging UConn icon Diana Taurasi in the locker room after the win on Sunday.

The post was shared on Wednesday by the program with the caption:

"forever Huskies 💙."

The first frame had Sarah Strong and Maya Moore hugging and smiling, while the second frame had Sue Bird celebrating with UConn players in the locker room and Bueckers and Taurasi tightly hugged in the third frame.

Bueckers shared the post on her Instagram story and added an inscribed two-word reaction:

"Another one" (with a goat emoji).

Paige Bueckers and Diana Taurasi (Credit: IG/@paigebueckers)

Paige Bueckers' 17 points and six rebounds helped the Huskies (38-3) to an 82-59 victory over the No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks (35-5) on Sunday.

Bueckers is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft, after her impressive season where she averaged 19.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.

Paige Bueckers reveals advice to her freshman self

Paige Bueckers - Tampa - Source: Getty

Paige Bueckers shared the message she would send to her freshman self if she had the chance five years later.

“It’s not always pretty,” Bueckers said via an Instagram video posted by The Player’s Tribune. “There are a lot of ups and downs, some days where you don’t want to do it anymore, and some days you want to quit. Through all of that, on the other side of a hard time is an extremely big blessing.

"As long as you keep the faith, keep the work ethic, keep being a great teammate and keep being a great leader, things are always going to turn around for you, and even if they don’t, you’re putting your head down and working and you know you’re doing it the right way. Keep the faith always. There’s a reason and a purpose for everything.”

The guard ended her senior season in spectacular fashion with the national championship and 2025 Big East Player of the Year honors.

