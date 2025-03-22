UConn vs. Arkansas State predictions, odds & picks for March 22 | Women's NCAA Tournament 2025

No. 2-seed UConn opens its 2025 NCAA Tournament bid against No. 15-seed Arkansas State on Saturday at the Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut.

Ad

The winner moves on to the second round of the Spokane Regioal 4 Tournament where it faces the victor of the duel between No. 7-seed Oklahoma State and No. 10-seed South Dakota State.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

UConn dominated the Big East once again, sweeping the regular season and the tournament to achieve its fifth-straight Big East regular season-tournament double.

On the other hand, Sun Belt Conference regular season runner-up Arkansas State secured an automatic bid in March Madness 2025 by beating James Madison in the SBC Tournament final.

UConn vs Arkansas State prediction

With a healthy lineup, UConn ran over its opposition, going 31-3 during the season and was ranked as high as No. 2 in the AP media poll. Eleven-time national champion coach Geno Auriemma relied on the trio of Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and freshman Sarah Strong in taking the Huskies to another NCAA Tournament and an opportunity to win its first championship since 2016.

Ad

Bueckers leads the team's production with averages of 19.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.0 steals per game while Strong is the Huskies' all-around weapon, producing 16.0 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 3.4 apg, 2.4 spg and 1.6 bpg. Fudd is the team's resident sniper, with a 43.4% clip from the 3-point line to go along with her averages of 12.8 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.6 apg and 1.0 apg.

Meanwhile, Arkansas State started slow, going 4-7 in its first 11 games before going on an 11-game winning streak to climb to 15-7. The Red Wolves went 4-3 in the last seven games to wind up with a 19-10 record and finished second in the Sun Belt Conference.

Ad

They swept past Troy and JMU in the conference tournament semifinal and final to take home the tournament title and an automatic bid in the NCAA Tournament.

The Destinee Rogers-coached team relies on the offense of Zyion Shannon, Kennedie Montue and Crislyn Rose. Shannon, Montue and Rose combine for 31.5 ppg, 10.1 rpg and 4.3 spg to lead the Red Wolves attack.

College basketball betting odds see the heavily-favored Huskies as the 44.5-point favorites with the total ranging at 148.5. UConn's moneyline for today's clash is -50000 while Arkansas State's moneyline is +4000.

Ad

Prediction: UConn Huskies 96, Arkansas Red Wolves 52

UConn vs Arkansas State odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline UConn -44.5 (-115) Under 148.5 (-110) -50000 Arkansas State +44.5 (-105) Over 148.5 (-110) +4000

Ad

UConn vs Arkansas State head-to-head

This is the first time the Huskies and the Red Wolves cross paths in a regulation basketball game.

How to watch UConn vs Arkansas State?

The UConn-Arkansas State clash will tip-off at 1 p.m. ET at the Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut. ABC will cover the showdown with Beth Mowins and Rebecca Lobo doing the commentary. The game is available on livestream through Fubo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here