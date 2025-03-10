UConn vs Creighton women's basketball Prediction, Odds & Picks for March 10 | College Basketball Season 2024-25

The UConn Huskies and the Creighton Bluejays will tip off in the Big East Tournament final on Monday. The No. 1 seed UConn Huskies and the No. 2 Creighton Bluejays will play for an automatic slot in the NCAA Tournament.

The Huskies (30-3) defeated the No. 5 Villanova Wildcats 82-54 on Sunday as Paige Bueckers scored 23 points and provided six assists. Sarah Strong also had a remarkable game, posting 20 points and 16 rebounds while adding four assists.

The Bluejays (25-5), on the other hand, defeated the Seton Hall Pirates 77-44 on Sunday as Lauren Jensen led her team with 19 points and Morgan Maly added 14.

UConn vs. Creighton prediction

The UConn Huskies have won their last two games – against the No. 8 St John's Red Storm and Villanova Wildcats – by 20-point margins.

Meanwhile, the Creighton Bluejays narrowly escaped defeat in the quarterfinals against the No.10 Georgetown Hoya 72-70.

UConn is the favorite in this clash.

UConn vs. Creighton: Betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Creighton +19.5 (-115) O141.5 (-115) +1200 UConn -19.5 (-115) U141.5 (-110) -10000

UConn vs. Creighton: Head-to-head

The UConn Huskies have not lost against the Creighton Bluejays in their last 11 games.

Where to watch UConn vs Creighton?

Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena

Date and Time: Monday, March 10, 2025, 6 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

UConn vs. Creighton: Key players

Creighton

Morgan Maly is one of the key players to watch out for. The guard has averaged 17.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists in her last 10 games.

UConn

Paige Bueckers has been UConn's top player and will play an important role in this encounter. In her last 10 games, she has averaged 18.5 ppg, 4.7 rpg and 6.5 apg.

Besides the top 2025 WNBA draft prospect, Azzi Fudd, Sarah Strong and Ice Brady will be the players Creighton will have to look out for during this matchup. Strong, who is coming off of a 20 pts, 16 reb outing against Villanova in the Big East semis, has often times been the second scoring option for the Huskies while Fudd and Brady provide long-range opportunities.

