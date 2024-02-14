UConn vs DePaul Prediction, Odds and Picks - Feb. 14 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

One of the most uneven matchups of the college basketball season is slated for Wednesday when UConn travels to DePaul.

UConn (22-2, 12-1 in Big East) is the defending national champion and No. 1 ranked team. DePaul (3-20, 0-12), meanwhile, has had a nightmare season and riding an 11-game losing streak.

UConn is on a 12-game winning streak. The Huskies are ninth in the nation in shooting (49.8%) and 17th in shooting defense (39.7%). UConn averages a +8.0 rebound margin and commits barely 10 turnovers per game. The Huskies are led by senior guards Cam Spencer (15.3 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 45.2% on 3-pointers) and Tristen Newton (15.2 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 5.8 apg).

Meanwhile, DePaul's win total is approaching its number of coaches. Five games ago, Tony Stubblefield was fired, and Matt Brady is running the team now. At just 64.0 points per game, DePaul is among the nation's lowest scoring teams.

Meanwhile, opponents score 79.6 points per game, one of the highest totals in the NCAA. Senior Da'Sean Nelson (10.6 ppg, 3.8 rpg) leads the Blue Demons.

UConn vs. DePaul: Betting odds

DePaul's Da'Sean Nelson will seek an upset at home against UConn.

UConn is a 24.5-point road favorite with a moneyline of -15000. DePaul pays at +2000. The game's over/under is 142.5.

UConn vs. DePaul: Head-to-head

UConn holds a 18-1 edge in the series between the two teams. DePaul's lone win came in 2007, and UConn has won the last 17 matchups. In their last matchup, on Jan. 2, UConn won 85-56 at home, shooting 58.2%.

UConn vs. DePaul: Where to watch

UConn and DePaul will be aired on the CBS Sports Network. The game will also stream on the CBSSports app. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. EST/ 6 p.m. PST.

UConn vs. DePaul: Key injuries

DePaul

Guard Chico Carter has been out since Jan. 17 with a rib injury. He was averaging 11.8 ppg and 3.7 apg.

Senior guard Caleb Murphy (5.6 ppg, 2.4 rpg) is out for the season with a wrist injury. Junior guard Keyondre Young (2.4 ppg, 1.6 rpg) is questionable with a shoulder injury.

UConn vs. DePaul: Best picks and prediction

This game is about as big of a mismatch as could be conceived. UConn has been red-hot, is the defending champion and hasn't lost since December.

DePaul, meanwhile, has fired its coach, is ice-cold will likely be without its top scorer and hasn't won since December. As large as the point spread will be, it can't be big enough to pick against the Huskies.

Pick: UConn (-24.5, -15000)

Can UConn stay this hot? Do you like the Huskies' chances to go back-to-back in the NCAA Tournament? Let us know if the comments below.