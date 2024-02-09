UConn vs Georgetown Prediction, Odds and Picks - Feb. 10 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The No. 1 UConn Huskies (21-2, 11-1) take on Georgetown (8-14, 1-10) on Saturday.

The Huskies are atop the Big East and the national polls for the fourth straight week, riding an 11-game winning streak. Georgetown, meanwhile, is tenth in the 11-team Big East and has lost its last seven games.

It has been a dream season for Dan Hurley's Huskies, fresh off their 2023 NCAA title. Unbeaten since Dec. 20, the Huskies rank in the national top 20 in both shooting percentage (49.3%) and opposing shooting percentage (39.7%). They outrebound opponents by 8.3 boards per game and commit barely ten turnovers per contest.

Elite guards Tristen Newton (15.6 ppg) and Cam Spencer (15.5 ppg) lead the attack, but seven-foot-two center Donovan Clingan is a fascinating talent (12.6 ppg, 6.5 rpg). The Huskies boast five double-figure scoring averages, despite playing only eight players nine or more minutes per game.

Meanwhile, virtually nothing has gone right for Ed Cooley at Georgetown. The Hoyas are ranked near the bottom of the NCAA in shooting percentage (41.6%) and shooting percentage allowed (47.3%).

Sophomore guard and Illinois transfer Jayden Epps (18.3 ppg, 4.4 apg) is a next-level talent but has struggled to carry the team on his own. The Hoyas are in desperate need of a break.

UConn vs. Georgetown: Betting Odds

Odds not yet released

UConn vs. Georgetown: Head-to-Head

UConn holds the slimmest of margins in the all-time series over Georgetown, 37-36.

The Huskies grabbed that advantage on Jan. 14, with an 80-67 victory over the Hoyas. UConn has won the last seven matchups, but Georgetown still has the longest run in the series, winning 13 in a row between 1982 and 1988.

UConn vs. Georgetown: Where to watch?

The UConn/Georgetown game will be telecast on FS1 at noon EST/9 a.m. PST. A streaming view will be available via the FoxSports app, as well as for streaming subscribers from FUBO or Sling packages that receive FS1.

UConn vs. Georgetown: Injuries

Georgetown

Freshman guard Donovan Grant hasn't played since a concussion early in the season. Grant, who played just 11 minutes in three games, will likely sit out the rest of the season to claim a redshirt.

UConn vs. Georgetown: Best Picks and Predictions

It's difficult to see this game through any lens except a massive UConn victory. In their previous meeting this year, the Huskies shot 51%, while Georgetown shot 34%.

Alex Karaban and Cam Spencer shot a combined 11-for-15 from the 3-point range. UConn simply has too many weapons and hasn't struggled with focus.

Pick: UConn

Pick: UConn