UConn vs Villanova women's basketball Predictions, Odds & Picks for March 9 | College Basketball Season 2024-25

UConn and Villanova will clash in the semifinals of the Big East Tournament on Sunday. The game will tip off at 2:30 p.m. ET. UConn is the No. 1 seed in the tournament and the favorite to win. Villanova is the No. 5 seed and reached the semifinals after upsetting No. 4 seed Marquette on Saturday.

Ad

UConn vs Villanova prediction

Heading into this matchup between UConn (29-3, 18-0) and Villanova (18-13, 11-7), the Huskies are heavily favored to win. They are the No. 3-ranked team in the nation while Villanova is unranked. Although it is a good story that the Wildcats made it this far in the tournament, it would require one of the biggest upsets of the year for them to reach the next stage.

Ad

Trending

UConn dominated its first game of the Big East Tournament, defeating St. John's 71-40 on Saturday. The Huskies have won eight games in a row, last losing 80-76 on Feb. 6 to the then-No. 19-ranked Tennessee Volunteers.

Conversely, the Villanova Wildcats were not dominating college basketball before the Big East Tournament. They lost their last regular season game 70-55 to then-No. 22-ranked Creighton. Before the tournament, they had lost two of their last three games. However, they bounced back with a big win over Marquette in the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament.

Ad

Regardless of Villanova's improved play against Marquette, fans should expect to see a dominant performance from UConn on Sunday.

UConn vs Villanova odds

There are no odds available for this game for fans to wager on.

UConn vs Villanova head-to-head

UConn and Villanova have played 64 times. The Huskies have dominated the rivalry, winning 46 of the matchups. They played two times this season, with UConn winning both, 83-52 on Jan. 5, and 100-57 on Jan. 22.

Ad

Where to watch UConn vs Villanova

Fans interested in watching this game can tune in on Fox. It can also be streamed on the Fox Sports Go app or Fubo TV. Fubo has a free trial available to new subscribers.

UConn vs Villanova projected starting lineups

UConn

Jana El Alfy, C

Sarah Strong, F

Paige Bueckers, G

Kaitlyn Chen, G

Azzi Fudd, G

Ad

Villanova

Denae Cart, F

Jasmine Bascoe, G

Maddie Burke, G

Kaitlyn Orihel, G

Maddie Webber, G

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here