UConn vs Xavier basketball injury report and predictions, March 14: Latest on Sasa Ciani, Dailyn Swain and more

The UConn Huskies play the Xavier Musketeers on Thursday at noon ET in the Big East Tournament.

UConn is 28-3 and enters the tournament on a four-game win streak, beating Providence 74-60 last time out. Xavier, meanwhile, is 16-16 and beat Butler 76-72 on Wednesday to advance in the tournament.

The winner of this game plays the winner of Seton Hall vs. St. John's.

UConn vs Xavier basketball injuries

UConn has no one on its injury report, while Xavier has a couple of players who are out with injury.

Sasa Ciani, Xavier

Ciani is out for the season with a leg injury. The Slovenian, in his freshman season, is averaging 2.7 PPG and 3.1 rebounds this season.

Dailyn Swain, Xavier

Swain is out indefinitely after having an appendectomy. He's averaging 4.6 points, and 3.9 rebounds this season, his freshman year.

Jerome Hunter, Xavier

The Xavier senior forward is out for the season due to a heart issue. Hunter suffered a heart attack and did not play a single game this season.

Zach Freemantle, Xavier

Zach Freemantle is out for the season due to a foot injury. Freemantle hasn't played since Jan. 28, as the senior forward was a big part of the Musketeers' offense. He's averaging 15.2 PPG, 8.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

UConn vs Xavier: Odds & Prediction

The UConn Huskies are a massive 15-point favorites to beat Xavier on Thursday, with the over/under set at 149 points.

Xavier got a good win against Butler on Wednesday, but this is an extremely tough matchup against UConn. Xavier's offense might not keep up with UConn, who should score 80+ points.

The Huskies should continue their dominant season at the expense of Xavier and cruise to a lopsided win to advance in the Big East Tournament.

Prediction: UConn to win by 16+

