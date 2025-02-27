"Ugly wins count just as much as pretty ones": South Carolina HC Dawn Staley speaks on Gamecocks' mentality ahead of March Madness

Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks are fresh off a statement win over the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Gamecocks won away from home by an impressive 82-54 scoreline in a potential banana skin.

Following the game, the press caught up with Dawn Staley and asked her about the mindset of the South Carolina Gamecocks at this point in the season. The Hall of Famer quipped:

"Just win. At this stage of the game, it's just about winning. Ugly wins count just as much as the pretty ones."

Staley is well aware of how important it is to win the slugfests especially when the going gets tough in the postseason.

What's next for Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks?

Dawn Staley has coached the South Carolina Gamecocks to a 25-3 record in the 2024/25 college basketball season. The Gamecocks are the defending champions, and remain the team to beat in collegiate basketball.

The Gamecocks have a stacked roster with the likes of Joyce Edwards and MiLaysia Fulwiley handling the scoring workload. They're helped by Chloe Kitts and Sania Feagin on the boards, while assisted by a carousel of stellar guards.

Staley is aiming for back-to-back national championships for the first time in her Hall of Fame career. She'll fancy her chances with such a focused group in the ongoing season.

The Gamecocks' only losses this season were against the Texas Longhorns and UConn Huskies. Both teams are March Madness regulars so there's no shame in losing in the regular season to them.

However, care must be taken to avoid similar performances in the playoffs. Any further setbacks will see Staley and her side out of March Madness.

Furthermore, it'll deprive Dawn Staley of her fourth NCAA Division I Tournament win. The current iteration of South Carolina stars won't want that, as they're known to give their all for their beloved coach and the Gamecocks badge.

