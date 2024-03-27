"UK doesn’t care about WBB": College hoops fans left unimpressed by new Kentucky WBB hire Kenny Brooks

The University of Kentucky hired Kenny Brooks as the school's new head coach for the women's basketball program on Tuesday. Brooks took the job at the Southeastern Conference school in favor of his previous gig at Virginia Tech.

With the Hokies, Brooks won an Atlantic Coast Conference regular season championship and an ACC Tournament and reached the Final Four for the first time in program history.

Expand Tweet

However, not everyone was excited about the news of Kenny Brooks joining the Wildcats, with some fans expressing their disagreement with the hiring decision.

"UK doesn’t care about WBB," a fan posted on X.

Expand Tweet

For others, as long as he can recruit, he will be a fine addition. Recruiting is the name of the game in college sports:

Expand Tweet

Some speculated about the reasons for Brooks to leave his cozy job at Virginia Tech:

Expand Tweet

Some neutral fans congratulated Kentucky on the wise hiring choice:

Expand Tweet

Others think that he left the ACC just for the money only the SEC can bring to the table:

Expand Tweet

Virginia Tech Hokies fans are worried for the future of their program:

Expand Tweet

College athletics wait for no one:

Expand Tweet

The SEC does have a certain appeal:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It could be the time the Kentucky program turns around:

Expand Tweet

Why did Kentucky hire Kenny Brooks?

Kentucky fired Kyra Elzy on March 11 after back-to-back losing seasons. Elzy had previously managed to win the school's first SEC Tournament title since 1982, but recently, the program had plunged to the bottom of the SEC.

Kentucky's athletic director Mitch Barnhart explained the Kenny Brooks decision as follows:

"When you combine his coaching excellence with his vision for this program and his passion to take us there, he is ideally suited to be head coach of the Wildcats."

Brooks himself said the following about the decision to join the Wildcats:

"I don't plan on wasting any time building a positive atmosphere, winning environment and a persistent program that Big Blue Nation can be proud of."