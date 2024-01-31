UNC Greensboro vs VMI State Predictions, Odds and Picks - Jan. 31 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

This Southern Conference battle will have the UNC Greensboro Spartans (15-6, 6-2 Southern) taking on the VMI Keydets (4-17, 1-7 Southern). The game will start at 6 p.m. EST on ESPN+ from the VMI Keydets' home court, Cameron Hall in Lexington, Virginia.

The UNC Greensboro Spartans are coming into this contest after winning four of their last five games. Their most recent game was a 70-64 loss to Mercer on Saturday. The Spartans struggled from three, shooting just 7-25 and 17-26 from the free throw line.

It was yet another dominant performance from senior forward Mikeal Brown-Jones, but it was not enough to lift the Spartans to victory. Brown-Jones finished with 19 points and 16 rebounds. He also had 15 free throw attempts, connecting on 11 of them. Keyshaun Langley contributed 13 points but finished 0-6 from beyond the arc.

The VMI Keydets have been struggling recently, only winning one of their last eight matchups. They will be looking to tighten up on defense after allowing 102 points in a loss to Western Carolina on Saturday. VMI gave up 63 points to WCU in the first half. The Keydets also shot an abysmal 6.7% from the 3-point range, going 1–15.

Junior guard Brennan Watkins was the only member of the Keydets to make a 3-point shot and finished with a team-high 22 points. He was followed closely by freshman guard Tyran Cook, who added 20 points. These performances weren't enough to stop a Western Carolina team that shot over 50% from both the field and the 3-point line.

UNC Greensboro vs VMI: Betting Odds

Teams Spread Total Moneyline UNC Greensboro Spartans (15-6, 6-2 Conf) -16.5 (-105) o150.5 (-115) -2000 VMI Keydets (4-17, 1-7 Conf) +16.5 (-115) u150.5 (-105) +950

UNC Greensboro vs VMI: Head-to-Head

UNC Greensboro has dominated this matchup in past years. They have won eight of the last 10 head-to-head games. They met twice in January 2023 and the Spartans won both of those games by over ten points.

Where to watch UNC Greensboro vs VMI

This game will be available to stream for users with an ESPN+ subscription on the ESPN app. The action will start at 6 p.m. EST from Cameron Hall in Lexington, VA.

UNC Greensboro vs VMI: Picks and Prediction

The UNC Greensboro Spartans are heavy favorites at -16.5 points and VMI is just 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 games. VMI will have to shoot the ball much better in this game if they are to upset the Spartans.

This season, the Spartans' major stat categories are led by Mikeal Brown-Jones and Kobe Langley. Brown-Jones is averaging 21.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks, all of which are team highs. He also shoots an incredible 57.8% from the field and 51.5% from three points. Langley leads the squad with an average of 6.1 apg and 2.3 spg.

The VMI Keydets have been receiving significant contributions from their junior guard, Brennan Watkins, and sophomore guard, Taeshaud Jackson II. Watkins leads the team in scoring with an average of 15.3 points and 3.0 assists per game. He is also a reliable free-throw shooter, shooting 88.5%. On the other hand, Jackson leads the team in rebounds, averaging 10.2 rebounds per game.

The Spartans should be able to bounce back after their loss to Mercer a few days ago. This is a matchup that players like Mikel Brown-Jones should be able to shine in. However, being a -16.5-point favorite is a wide margin. This matchup may be slightly closer than a 17-point game when the final buzzer sounds.

Pick: VMI Keydets +16.5 (-115)