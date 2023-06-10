UNC transfer D'Marco Dunn commits to Penn State: Does this make the Nittany Lions Final Four contenders?

Former North Carolina Tar Heels guard D'Marco Dunn is the most recent player to find a new home entering the 2023-24 NCAA men's basketball season as he committed to the Penn State Nittany Lions on Thursday.

This is part of a guard group who is leaving the Tar Heels after Caleb Love entered the transfer portal earlier this offseason and landed with the Arizona Wildcats.

What does this move mean for the Nittany Lions and the remainder of Dunn's collegiate career?

What does D'Marco Dunn mean for the Penn State Nittany Lions?

At 6-5, 190 pounds, D'Marco Dunn was a big deal as a four-star recruit ranked 90th in his class. He stayed in state by attending UNC, but has not contributed much in his two years.

Dunn averaged only 10.3 minutes per game last year for the North Carolina Tar Heels. He recorded 2.7 points, 0.7 rebounds, 0.2 assists, 0.2 blocks and 0.3 steals per game. Dunn shot decently, connecting on 42.4% of his shots, including 32.4% from three-point range. His biggest issue was connecting on free throws, only making 60.0%.

If you dive into his per-100 possession stats, people begin to see the talent on the offensive side of the court. The Tar Heels had a 109.6 offensive rating when he was in the game. However, his lack of defense hurt as they had a 105.1 defensive rating as well.

Penn State is trying to establish a new culture with coach Mike Rhoades entering his first season with the program after coaching Rice from 2014-17 and VCU from 2017-2023. The Nittany Lions have been active in the NCAA transfer portal as he begins to create his ideal roster before getting to shape the program through recruiting high school talent.

Penn State (23-14, 10-10 Big Ten) was not bad last season as it finished five games out of first place in the conference and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament. However, former coach Micah Shrewsberry made the jump to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, so the identity of the Nittany Lions has definitely changed.

Will the Penn State Nittany Lions make the NCAA Tournament? Very likely. However, they are going to wind up a higher seed and probably lose on the first weekend in year one of the new shift in the program.

