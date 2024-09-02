UNLV Basketball Season Preview 2024-25: Biggest games, key players to watch and more

UNLV opens the 2024-25 college basketball season determined to secure its first postseason ticket since 2013. The previous season was a positive step toward the goal, with the Runnin' Rebels making the postseason NIT Tournament. They won over Princeton and Boston College in the first two rounds before losing to Seton Hall in the quarterfinals.

In his fourth season as UNLV coach, Kevin Kruger assembled a 15-man roster ready to compete in the Mountain West Conference and possibly contend in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Here's an inside look into the Runnin' Rebels' upcoming campaign, from their notable matchups to the key players to watch out for in the 2024-25 season.

UNLV's biggest games of the 2024-25 season

UNLV opens the new season with five non-conference home games at Thomas and Mack Center. The Runnin' Rebels will meet Alabama State (Nov. 4), Memphis (Nov. 9), Omaha (Nov. 14), Pepperdine (Nov. 20) and New Mexico State (Nov. 23) in the homestand.

UNLV will head to Glendale, Arizona, for the Arizona Tip-Off mini-tournament. The school will face SEC team Mississippi State on Nov. 28 and either Butler or Northwestern the following day.

The Runnin' Rebels will have a four-game schedule in December, with Creighton (Dec. 7) and Dayton (Dec. 17) serving as marquee matchups for that stretch.

The MWC has yet to announce its conference schedule, but each team will play 20 games — 10 at home and 10 on the road — for this season.

Top UNLV players to watch out for in the 2024-25 season

UNLV will have six returning players from last year's roster, including dynamic guard Dedan Thomas Jr.

Coach Kruger acquired nine more players during the offseason to beef up the Runnin' Rebels roster. Here are the three UNLV players to watch out for this coming season:

#1. Dedan Thomas Jr.

Dedan Thomas Jr. (Image Source: IMAGN)

Dedan Thomas Jr. is coming off an amazing freshman season for UNLV, averaging 13.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. Those numbers led him to win the Mountain West Co-Freshman of the Year award.

The 6-foot-1 Thomas shot 44.9% from the field (36.2% from the 3-point line) and connected 74.3% of his foul shots. He's expected to be the Runnin' Rebels' top offensive option this coming season.

#2. Jailen Bedford

Jailen Bedford (Image Source: IMAGN)

Jailen Bedford transferred to UNLV a season after producing excellent stats for Oral Roberts. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 14.6 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Golden Eagles this past season.

Bedford played 30.2 minutes per game and shot 42.3% from the field and 77.5% from the foul line.

#3. Jalen Hill

Jalen Hill played only seven games last season, but the 6-foot-6 forward came up with amazing numbers, tallying 10.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game. Hill shot 54.0% from the field and 86.4% from the free-throw line.

Predictions for UNLV's 2024-25 season

With Dedan Thomas leading the charge, the Runnin' Rebels hope to win at least 20 games in the regular season and perform well in the conference tournament to stand a chance for a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

The team needs to find a second player who could help Thomas in offense and defend well in the regular season to make the postseason.

Will UNLV make the 2025 NCAA Tournament? Let us know your views in the comments section.

