USC Basketball 2025–2026 Season Preview: Projected starting lineup, impact players and rotation

The first season of Eric Musselman's tenure at USC didn't go as USC fans might have hoped. The Trojans were just 17-18 and accordingly, they missed the NCAA Tournament. Musselman has undergone a massive overhaul of the roster so his second Trojan team won't bear much resemblance to the first.

Ad

He's adding a massive portal haul, including some big name standouts. His freshman class includes one five-star recruit, albeit one who was recently in a horrible auto accident and probably hasn't spent much time thinking about basketball in recent weeks. It's a fascinating work in progress.

USC Season Preview

Emotional forward Chad Baker-Mazara could be the key to the next USC team. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Back to the drawing board after struggling to field a competitive squad a year ago, Musselman has an intriguing design. He's particularly strong in the backcourt, where a pair of big-time transfers and a five-star guard should ease the transition to a new team. What happens on the low block remains much more questionable, and will probably define USC's season.

Ad

Trending

Starters

Guard: Alijah Arenas

The 6-foot-6 Arenas, son of NBA legend Gilbert Arenas, is a five-star recruit, albeit one recently in the news for an auto accident. He apparently avoided any type of serious injury, which certianly bodes well for USC. Like his dad, Arenas can create shots and absolutely stick the jump shot. He'll be important for this squad.

Guard: Rodney Rice

A standout guard at Virginia Tech and Maryland, Rice is an experienced collegiate scorer. Last year with the Terps, he averaged 13.8 points per game and shot 37% from 3-point range. At 6-foot-4, Rice is more comfortable off the ball, but Musselman may have to make him into a point guard. He's an experienced and polished scorer who should help.

Ad

Guard: Chad Baker-Mazara

One of the most polarizing players in college basketball, Baker-Mazara inspires a Draymond Green-like approbation or dislike from fans. His behvior is something of a question mark, but his production is solid. He scored 12.3 points per game last year for Auburn, shooting 38% from 3-point range and defending like his life depended on it. He could be a boom or bust guy at USC.

Forward: Terrance Williams

The long significant returnee, the 6-foot-7 Williams had transferred over from Michigan. He played well in seven games, but broke his wrist and ended his season early, averaging 10.6 points and 4.6 boards per game. Williams also shot 36% from 3-point range, which would help open up the USC offense next year.

Ad

Forward: Jacob Cofie

The 6-foot-10 Cofie showed flashes of excellence last year at Virginia. He averaged 7.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. The USC offense should be more to Cofie's liking and he's closer to his home in Washington on the west coast. His development curve could see a sharp rise this season.

Rotation Players

Amarion Dickerson won Defensive Player of the Year for his conference at Robert Morris. Massive 7-foot-3 Youngstown State transfer Gabe Dynes offers some fascinating possibilities. Utah forward Ezra Ausar could also play a significant role. Given the wealth of portal options, frankly the entire rest of the roster has rotation possibilities.

Ad

Impact Players

Now that he's apparently okay, Arenas figures to be a significant part of this team. Williams as the lone holdover might help with chemistry. But if there's one key, it's probably Baker-Mazara. He's not tempermentally suited for mediocrity and could make everybody else crazy or make everybody else better. He's the big bet on this group.

What do you think of our USC outlook? Share your take on the Trojans below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here