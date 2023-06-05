Four-star recruit Brandon Gardner has committed to the USC Trojans. Garnder ranks as the #83 prospect on ESPN's Top 100 for the class of 2023. He is now the fourth recruit from the ESPN Top 100 to commit to playing at USC next season.

Gardner is a six-foot-seven power forward from Middle Village, New York. The youngster committed to St. Johns in November last year but de-committed in April.

Brandon Gardner's prep career

Gardner played high school basketball at Christ the King Regional in New York. They went 23-5 last season while finishing second in the state rankings per MaxPreps. Christ the King placed 72nd in the MaxPreps national rankings. His high school stats could not be verified.

Basketball Recruiting praised Gardner for his high motor and pure athleticism. The top recruit has a deadly mix of size and speed, making him a problem for opposing offenses. His offensive skillset also continues to develop. Gardner is a high flyer who can throw down massive dunks, but has worked on extending his game to the perimeter.

How does Gardner fit in with the USC Trojans?

The USC Trojans have title aspirations next season. Andy Enfield's squad went 22-11 last season but got bounced in the first round of March Madness. However, leading scorer Boogie Ellis will return next season. He scored 17.7 points per game last year while earning All-Pac-12 honors. The team's bright young star, Kobe Johnson, will also return for the 2023-24 campaign.

Alongside adding Washington State transfer DJ Rodman, the Trojans inked four top prospects for next year. Apart from Gardner, USC will welcome five-star recruit Isaiah Collier, sharpshooter Bronny James (son of NBA legend LeBron James), and center Arrinten Page.

Collier is a consensus top-five prospect, but the other three will remain in the fold next year. Page and Brandon Gardner should operate in the frontcourt with Rodman, Joshua Morgan, and Vincent Iwuchukwu. Bear in mind that Gardner has more defensive value than Rodman currently. The power forward position will be hotly contested.

Brandon Gardner brings a much-needed defensive presence to USC. He should make his money defending opposing wings, making him a valuable piece for USC heading into next season. He might not start or even play north of 20 minutes, but a player like Gardner is essential for any team trying to make a deep playoff run.

