Andy Enfield's tenure as the head coach of USC is about to come to an end. As per recent reports, he is expected to accept an offer from Southern Methodist University, marking the end of his tenure with the Trojans after 11 years.

Enfield’s tenure as Trojans head coach was relatively successful. He ended with a 219-146 (.600) record and appeared at the NCAA Tournament on five occasions.

Here's a closer look at five potential candidates to replace Andy Enfield at USC.

Top 5 Andy Enfield replacements at USC

#1. Brian Dutcher, San Diego State

Considering his exploits at San Diego State, Brian Dutcher is undoubtedly an option for USC going forward. He arguably has the profile to elevate the Trojans to the next level.

Dutcher has won three regular season and tournament championships since he took charge of the Aztecs in 2017. He also led them to the national championship game in 2023, where they lost out to UConn.

#2. Jamie Dixon, TCU

Jamie Dixon has been TCU's head coach since 2016 and has established himself in the program. He previously spent more than a decade in charge of Pittsburg.

Looking at the last three seasons with the Horned Frogs, Dixon appears to be a good fit for the Trojans. His growing reputation within the college basketball landscape could help transform the Trojans into contenders.

#3. Kevin Keatts, NC State

Kevin Keatts is another coach who has been doing his best in the last couple of seasons. His last two seasons with NC State have shown his brilliance as a coach.

Keatts recorded significant success in his previous stop at UNC Wilmington and has finally been able to bring that to the Wolfpack. His exploits have made it evident that he could be a viable replacement for Andy Enfield at USC.

#4. Tad Boyle, Colorado

Tad Boyle is one of the veterans of the landscape that could fit in at USC. He's done a fantastic job with the Buffaloes over the years with a commendable level of consistency.

While Boyle hasn't gone beyond the second round of the NCAA Tournament with Colorado, he will likely get a much better chance with the Trojans, considering the renewed effort to build the program over the last few years.

#5. Eric Musselman, Arkansas

Eric Musselman's tenure at Arkansas since arriving from Nevada has been a brilliant one. He's led them to two Elite Eight and one Sweet 16 appearance over the last four years.

Not making the NCAA Tournament this season is probably the only major disappointment so far in Musselman's career. His achievements with the Wolf Pack, and later the Razorbacks, have been noteworthy and could deem him fit for the Trojans’ job.

