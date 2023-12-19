The USC Trojans are set to face the Alabama State Hornets on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery, Alabama. The Trojans haven't been up to par with the expectations accorded to their reputation, with a record of 5-6. For their part, the Hornets are also having a disappointing season with a record of 4-5.

Last time out, the Trojans lost their sixth game of the season 91-75 against Auburn on the road at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Alabama. Forward Boogie Ellis was their top scorer, recording 22 points, five rebounds, and three assists. Only three players on the Trojans side managed to get 10 points or more during the game.

For their part, the Hornets lost their fifth match of the season to the LSU Tigers 74-56. The game was played at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rogue, Louisiana. Guard TJ Madlock was their top scorer with 18 points, seven rebounds, and an assist. Three players scored 10 points or more for the Hornets.

USC Trojans vs Alabama State Hornets Betting Tips

The +16.5 line has been covered by the Hornets in all of their last 10 games at home.

The +16.5 line has been covered by the Hornets in all of their last 17 games at home.

The +16.5 line has been covered by the Hornets in 17 consecutive games at home.

The -16.5 line hasn’t been covered by the Trojans in any of their last 5 games on the road.

The -16.5 line hasn’t been covered by the Trojans in 19 of their last 20 games on the road.

The -16.5 line hasn’t been covered by the Trojans in 6 consecutive games on the road.

USC has compiled a 4-6-0 against the spread record so far this year.

Alabama State has put together a 6-2-0 against the spread record so far this season.

USC Trojans vs Alabama State Hornets Odds and Prediction

The following are the odds according to BetMGM:

Spread: USC -16.5

Total: 147.5

Moneyline: USC Trojans -2667, Alabama State Hornets +1150

The Trojans are in dire need of straightening their season, after a wobbly start. Powered by another commanding performance by Boogie Ellis they should be able to do so against lesser opposition.

Prediction: USC 87-70 Alabama State