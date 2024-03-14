USC vs Arizona Predictions, Odds and Picks - March 14 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The USC Trojans are all set to take on the Arizona Wildcats on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Tournament. The top-seeded Wildcats will go toe-to-toe with the ninth-seeded Trojans at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The matchup will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network.

USC & Arizona's recent games

The USC Trojans are 15-17 and coming off an 80-74 win over Washington on Wednesday in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament. The Trojans beat Arizona 78-65 at home in the final regular season game as USC is on a four-game winning streak.

“It was a tough game,” USC coach Andy Enfield said, via USCAnnbergMedia. “I give our players a lot of credit. They battled the entire second half when they were down numerous times and found a way to win. So, [I’m] very proud of our team and we’ll move on.

“I’m really proud of our guys,” Enfield said. “This is a much better basketball team than we started the season [with]. They’ve improved dramatically on both sides of the ball.”

Arizona, meanwhile, is 24-7 and had a bye through the first round of the Pac-12 tournament. In the Wildcats' final regular season game, Arizona suffered a 78-65 blowout loss to USC on the road. Before that, the Wildcats beat UCLA 88-65 on the road.

USC vs. Arizona Odds

Spread

USC +9 (-110)

Arizona -9 (-110)

Moneyline

USC +340

Arizona -440

Total

Over 157 (-112)

Under 157 (-108)

USC vs. Arizona prediction

Although USC blew out Arizona in the final regular season game, this is a good spot to take the Wildcats to win under 10 points.

Arizona had already won the Pac-12 title before that game against USC, so there wasn't anything to play for. In this one, the Wildcats' offense will be too much for the Trojans, who do struggle defensively at times.

The Wildcats will also be the fresher team after USC played a tight game on Wednesday.

Prediction: Arizona wins by 10+.

