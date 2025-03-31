USC vs. UConn women's basketball Predictions, Odds & Picks for March 31 | College Basketball Season 2024-25

The USC vs. UConn clash in the NCAA Tournament is among the most exciting women's basketball games as they fight for a spot in the Final Four. Both teams are set to lock horns in the Elite Eight matchup on Monday night at Spokane Arena in the northwestern United States, Washington, at 9 p.m. ET.
USC vs. UConn prediction
The top-seeded USC Trojans (31-3) claimed a 67-61 win over the No. 5 Kansas State Wildcats (28-8) to reach the Elite Eight. Trailing 28-30 at halftime, the Trojans surged in the second half, outscoring their opponents 39- 31 for the victory.
Kiki Iriafen - one of the best players on the team - could only score seven points and eight rebounds. However, three other players stepped up: Kennedy Smith (19 points), Avery Howell (18 points, eight rebounds) and Rayah Marshall (10 points, nine rebounds).
On the other hand, the No.2 seed UConn Huskies (34-3) secured their spot in the next round with a comfortable 82-59 victory over the No.3 seed Oklahoma Sooners (27-8) on Saturday. At one point, the Huskies were 32-36 on the back foot but they recovered 50-23 to take the win home.
Paige Bueckers led her team by scoring the most points (40), with three other players having double digits. Ashlynn Shade had 12, Sarah Strong scored a double-double (11 points and 11 rebounds) and Azzi Fudd notched 10 points.
We expect the UConn Huskies to win this encounter, even though the game is expected to be very tight.
USC vs. UConn: Odds
Via Bet365
Moneyline: USC (+800). UConn (-1300)
Spread: USC +13.5 (-110). UConn -13.5 (-110)
Total: USC Under 139.5 (-110). UConn Over 139.5 (-110)
USC vs. UConn: Head-to-head
The Huskies maintain a 3-1 record in the USC vs. UConn women's basketball series. Their last meeting saw USC trumping UConn 72-70 for their first win in the series on Dec. 22, 2024.
The upcoming USC vs. UConn matchup is the second time the teams have met in the Elite Eight after Connecticut beat South Carolina 80-73 in 2024.
A win on Monday will give UConn a 4-1 series advantage and, for the 24th time in program history, a place in the NCAA Tournament's Final Four.
Where to watch USC vs. UConn
The USC vs. UConn game will be broadcast on ESPN. Fans can stream the match on Hulu + Live TV, ESPN+, DirecTV, and Sling.
USC vs. UConn: Possible starting lineups
USC
Talia von Oelhoffen
Kennedy Smith
Avery Howell
Rayah Marshall
Kiki Iriafen
UConn
Kaitlyn Chen
Azzi Fudd
Paige Bueckers
Sarah Strong
Jana El Alfy
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here