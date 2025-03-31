USC vs. UConn women's basketball Predictions, Odds & Picks for March 31 | College Basketball Season 2024-25

The USC vs. UConn clash in the NCAA Tournament is among the most exciting women's basketball games as they fight for a spot in the Final Four. Both teams are set to lock horns in the Elite Eight matchup on Monday night at Spokane Arena in the northwestern United States, Washington, at 9 p.m. ET.

USC vs. UConn prediction

The top-seeded USC Trojans (31-3) claimed a 67-61 win over the No. 5 Kansas State Wildcats (28-8) to reach the Elite Eight. Trailing 28-30 at halftime, the Trojans surged in the second half, outscoring their opponents 39- 31 for the victory.

Kiki Iriafen - one of the best players on the team - could only score seven points and eight rebounds. However, three other players stepped up: Kennedy Smith (19 points), Avery Howell (18 points, eight rebounds) and Rayah Marshall (10 points, nine rebounds).

On the other hand, the No.2 seed UConn Huskies (34-3) secured their spot in the next round with a comfortable 82-59 victory over the No.3 seed Oklahoma Sooners (27-8) on Saturday. At one point, the Huskies were 32-36 on the back foot but they recovered 50-23 to take the win home.

Paige Bueckers led her team by scoring the most points (40), with three other players having double digits. Ashlynn Shade had 12, Sarah Strong scored a double-double (11 points and 11 rebounds) and Azzi Fudd notched 10 points.

We expect the UConn Huskies to win this encounter, even though the game is expected to be very tight.

USC vs. UConn: Odds

Via Bet365

Moneyline: USC (+800). UConn (-1300)

Spread: USC +13.5 (-110). UConn -13.5 (-110)

Total: USC Under 139.5 (-110). UConn Over 139.5 (-110)

USC vs. UConn: Head-to-head

The Huskies maintain a 3-1 record in the USC vs. UConn women's basketball series. Their last meeting saw USC trumping UConn 72-70 for their first win in the series on Dec. 22, 2024.

The upcoming USC vs. UConn matchup is the second time the teams have met in the Elite Eight after Connecticut beat South Carolina 80-73 in 2024.

A win on Monday will give UConn a 4-1 series advantage and, for the 24th time in program history, a place in the NCAA Tournament's Final Four.

Where to watch USC vs. UConn

The USC vs. UConn game will be broadcast on ESPN. Fans can stream the match on Hulu + Live TV, ESPN+, DirecTV, and Sling.

USC vs. UConn: Possible starting lineups

USC

Talia von Oelhoffen

Kennedy Smith

Avery Howell

Rayah Marshall

Kiki Iriafen

UConn

Kaitlyn Chen

Azzi Fudd

Paige Bueckers

Sarah Strong

Jana El Alfy

