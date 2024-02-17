USC vs Utah Game Player and Team Stats for February 15, 2024 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Pac-12 Conference game between the USC Trojans and the Utah Utes happened on Thursday night and the Trojans picked up a 68-64 road victory at the Galen Center. USC held a 13-point lead in the first half, but Utah was able to keep the game close.

Utah Utes vs USC Trojans game player stats

Utah Utes player stats

The Utah Utes have been a strong team and are going to need to bounce back if they want to get back into the win column. They are stepping up this season and had a strong showing, with senior guard Deivon Smith leading the way.

Below are the individual player stats for the game against the USC Trojans.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Keba Keita 9 3 1 2 2 1 4-5 0-0 1-2 Branden Carlson 15 7 0 0 2 3 5-12 2-5 3-3 Deivon Smith 19 9 7 1 0 5 6-17 0-2 7-8 Gabe Madsen 9 7 3 1 0 3 3-10 1-6 2-4 Cole Bajema 3 1 1 0 0 0 1-7 1-5 0-0 Jake Wahlin 2 1 0 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 Ben Carlson 1 5 1 1 0 1 0-4 0-3 1-2 Lawson Lovering 4 2 1 0 0 0 2-4 0-0 0-0 Hunter Erickson 2 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-2

USC Trojans player stats

The USC Trojans had a nine-player rotation, but only eight players for the team recorded at least one full minute. DJ Rodman was the only player to hit multiple three-point shots for the program, but Isaiah Collier led with 15 points and was one of three players to record double-digit points.

Below are all the individual player stats for their game against the Utah Utes.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT DJ Rodman 12 7 4 0 0 1 4-8 2-5 2-2 Joshua Morgan 7 2 0 1 4 0 3-4 0-0 1-4 Kobe Johnson 9 6 2 0 0 1 4-11 1-5 0-0 Isaiah Collier 15 5 6 3 0 2 6-15 0-3 3-3 Boogie Ellis 11 3 3 4 1 3 4-14 1-9 2-5 Kijani Wright 3 4 0 1 0 0 1-3 0-0 1-2 Vincent Iwuchukwu 4 2 2 0 1 1 2-5 0-0 0-0 Oziyah Sellers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Bronny James 7 3 3 1 1 0 2-4 1-3 2-2

USC Trojans vs. Utah Utes game shooting numbers

The Utah Utes had a struggling game offensively as they were able to shoot 22-of-60 (36.7%) from the floor, 4-of-21 (19.0%) from the 3-point line and 16-of-21 (76.2%) from the free-throw line.

The USC Trojans were a bit better offensively as they went 26-of-64 (40.6%) throughout the game, 5-of-25 (20.0%) from beyond the arc and 11-of-18 (61.1%) from the charity stripe.

Both teams need to shoot the ball better than they did in this game if they want to be in the NCAA Tournament, as USC is fighting to make it. Utah is getting closer to locking in an at-large bid depending on their performance in the Pac-12 Conference Tournament.