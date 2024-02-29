USC vs Washington State Predictions, Odds and Picks - Feb. 29 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The USC Trojans play the Washington State Cougars on the road this Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET.

USC stand at 11-16, coming off a 62-56 road win over UCLA, while Washington State are ranked 19th in the country with a 21-7 record, coming off a 73-61 loss to Arizona State.

USC & Washington State's recent games

The USC Trojans are well below .500, as it has been a disappointing season. However, they did pick up a road win over UCLA in a game where the Trojans outscored the Bruins 28-22 in the second half.

USC were led by fifth-year guard Boogie Ellis, who scored a game-high 24 points. It was their first road win since Dec. 19th 2023.

Washington State were beaten by Arizona State on Saturday:

“We got outplayed today, outcompeted,” said WSU coach Kyle Smith said, via SeattleTimes. “A little more of a hat-tip to (ASU). I thought they came out from the get-go. We turned it over seven times in the first eight minutes. Kinda got us on our heels. I thought we played better from there, but a lot of 50-50 balls, loose balls, they were able to come up with.”

The Cougars will feature in March Madness and it is a real shot in the arm for them. However, they enter the game against USC having their eight-game winning streak snapped.

USC vs Washington State odds

Spread

USC +7 -108

Washington State -7 -112

Moneyline

USC +250

Washington State -310

Total

Over 138.5 -108

Under 138.5 -112

USC vs Washington State prediction

The USC Trojans have been disappointing this season, while Washington State will head into this game determined to prove a point after their road loss to ASU. The Cougars did not shoot the ball well in that game.

The last time these teams met, the Cougars were dominant in the post and rebounding, which should be the case here as well.

Washington State being at home is also a big advantage as the Trojans' road struggles have been the talk of the town.

Prediction: Washington State wins by 8+.

