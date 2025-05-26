USC women's basketball 2025-2026 season preview: How will Lindsay Gottlieb deal with Juju Watkins' absence

In one moment, USC women's hoops went from a likely top roster in 2025-26 to something nearing a rebuild. That moment was the early NCAA Tournament knee injury of JuJu Watkins. Watkins is likely to miss much or all of the 2025-26 season and arguably the nation's top player thus can't be counted on at this point for the Trojans. Here's a rundown on USC's new look.

USC women's hoops season preview 2025-26

Returning sophomore guard Kennedy Smith figures to be a leader for the 2025-26 USC Trojans. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Starting lineup

Guard: Jazzy Davidson

Davidson is a 6-foot-2 point guard who might be the next coming of Watkins. Granted, she's a freshman, but each recruiting service ranks her at or very near the top of all 2025 signees. She's an elite talent who will be counted on to assume much of the slack from Watkins' absence. Obviously, those are massive shoes to fill, but Davidson isn't any typical freshman.

Guard: Kennedy Smith

Smith is (not counting Watkins) the top returnee on the squad. The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 9.5 points and 4.3 boards per game last year as a freshman. Smith also finished sixth in the Big Ten in steals and should blossom nicely in her sophomore season.

Guard: Kara Dunn

A standout guard at Georgia Tech, Dunn averaged 15.5 points per game there for each of the last two seasons. She's just a 31% career 3-point shooter, so could improve on that facet of her game, but's she's a three-level scorer and capable rebounder. Dunn is also 5-foot-11 and since USC figures to play a lot of small ball, her relative size is not insignificant.

Guard: Londynn Jones

A two-year starter at UCLA, Jones made the short transfer to USC. She averaged 8.5 points per game for a Final Four-bound Bruin team last year. Jones is a 36% career 3-point shooter, but at just 5-foot-4, she might get picked on defensively at times. Still, she's a quick and able veteran guard who figures to play a significant role for the Trojans.

Forward: Dayana Mendes

A 6-foot-2 post player at Washington State, Mendes is another transfer. In her freshman season, she averaged 8.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. She's probably the most immediately ready post option for the Trojans, who again are likely to feature a guard-heavy lineup. Mendes will have to be strong on the glass in 2025-26.

Rotation Players

Returnee Vivian Iwuchukwu (2.4 ppg, 1.6 rpg) is another possibility in the low post role at her 6-foot-3 size. 6-foot-4 Auburn tranfer Yakiya Milton (1.9 ppg, 2.3 rpg) will probably get some minutes in that spot as well.

Returning guard Malia Samuels (2.3 ppg) and Rian Forrestier (1.3 ppg) will get some time as well. Obviously, the potential return of Watkins (23.9 ppg, 6.8 rpg) would change the rotation significantly, but at this point, who knows is or when that will come.

Impact Players

Jazzy Davidson will get all the opportunity in the world to become the star everyone expects. Kennedy Smith could also be a big part of the squad off a nice freshman season. The other big player is probably whoever steps up in the post position. Mendes is probably the first candidate, but there's a big job to be grabbed there.

Needless to say, the shadow of Watkins lingers over this team. If and when she can play, this team jumps to a different level. But will that even happen this year?

What do you think of this Trojan squad? Share your take below in our comments section!

