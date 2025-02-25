  • home icon
  • Utah head coaching candidates: Top 3 potential replacements for Craig Smith after Utes firing

By Joe Cox
Modified Feb 25, 2025 05:17 GMT
NCAA Basketball: Colorado at Utah - Source: Imagn
Utah coach Craig Smith has been fired and the search for his replacement is on. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

The Utah Utes didn't wait for the end of the 2024-25 season to announce their coaching move. With a fourth season at Utah increasingly unlikely to end in the NCAA Tournament, coach Craig Smith has been cut loose by the Utes. With such an early announcement comes an equally early start to the rumors of who might replace Smith. Here's a top three candidates to earn the Utah job.

Top 3 coaching candidates to replace Craig Smith at Utah

Former Utah assistant Chris Burgess could be the next Utah coach. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)
3. Bryce Drew, Grand Canyon

If the name sounds familiar, that's not a fluke. Yes, Drew was the Valparaiso NCAA Tournament hero of 1998. But aside from hitting one of the best walk-off shots in tournament history, Drew has been building up a coaching resume.

He's the younger brother of Baylor coach Scott Drew. Drew is 278-146 at Valparaiso, Vanderbilt and Grand Canyon. He struggled in the SEC, but has taken the Antelopes to the NCAA Tournament in three of the last four years. At just 50 years old, Drew is still promising and young enough to stick around Utah for a good while. He's a good candidate.

2. Will Wade, McNeese State

Wade is 240-104 at Chattanooga, VCU, LSU and McNeese. Yes, the elephant in the room is Wade's compliance issues with the NCAA. But first, that was a while ago. Second, the NCAA doesn't seem to exactly be cracking down on a ton of malfeasance these days. After all, everybody is basically buying players now.

On the court, Wade is a winner. He took VCU to the NCAA Tournament in both his years there and took LSU to the Sweet 16 and a regular-season SEC title. He took McNeese to one tournament and is on pace to do so again this year.

There'll be some controversy around Wade, but his ability to win would cure a lot of ills.

1. Chris Burgess, BYU assistant

Burgess has no head coaching experience. But in many ways, he's a logical fit for the program. A former Utah player, Burgess coached at Utah Valley and BYU under current Kentucky boss Mark Pope. In addition to some time at Utah as an assistant, he stuck around BYU and is working with new coach Kevin Young there.

Burgess is a Utah guy, had many coaching ties in the area, and is linked to Pope, who is likely a top tier coach in years to come. He played at Duke before Utah and saw international competition. At 45, he's still young enough to connect with recruits, but old enough to have seen plenty of basketball. The lack of head coaching experience hurts, but Burgess could still be the guy.

What do you think of Utah's coaching options? Share your take on the Utes' future below in our comments section!

Edited by Debasish
