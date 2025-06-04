Vanderbilt basketball 2025-26 Season Preview: Projected starting lineup, impact players and rotation explored

In Mark Byington's first season at Vanderbilt, the Commodores reached the NCAA Tournament. It's a significant step forward, but now with graduation losses and guard Jason Edwards hitting the portal, Byington has had to go back to work. He's assembled a solid second squad, but one that will still have work to do in the brutal SEC. Here's an early look at Vandy's 2025-26 squad.

Vanderbilt basketball season preview for 2025-26

Wing scorer Tyler Nickel could be a big presence for Vanderbilt next season. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Starting Lineup

Guard: Tyler Tanner

A 6-foot guard who played 20 minutes per game last year as a freshman, Tanner averaged 5.7 points and 1.9 assists per game. He'll need to improve on his 27% 3-point shooting from a season ago, but that seems entirely plausible. As an experienced SEC player, Tanner will get the first leg up on running the offense next season.

Guard: Tyler Harris

A 6-foot-8 wing from Washington, Harris is an experienced scorer. He averaged 11.8 points and 5.0 rebounds per game last year at UW. He shot a ridiculous 50% from 3-point range. Even if that number can't quite last, Harris present an elite athletic wing who can score inside or out. He might be the main beneficiary of the open shots after Jason Edwards' transfer.

Forward: Tyler Nickel

A 6-foot-7 forward who returns for a second year after previously playing at North Carolina and Virginia Tech, Nickel averaged 10.4 points and 2.4 boards per game last year. He shot 41% from 3-point range, which is where much of his value lies for the Commodores. A capable perimeter wing, Nickel should see plenty of scoring opportunities in 2025-26.

Forward: Devin McGlockton

Another returning starting, McGlockton transferred over from Boston College ahead of last season. The 6-foot-7 forward found a place as the muscle half of Vandy's forward duo. He averaged 10.3 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. McGlockton is a true post player and gritty rebounder. He figures to play a big role again for the Commodores.

Forward: Jalen Washington

A transfer from North Carolina, Washington has slowly developed across three college seasons. But Vanderbilt will look to see him improve on last year's totals of 5.7 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. While he was a part-time starter, Washington played just shy of 16 minutes per game. Vanderbilt figures to give the 6-foot-10 forward a shot at much more playing time.

Rotation Players

There's solid depth here. Oklahoma guard Duke Miles will see some time, as will NC State forward Mike James. TCU transfer Frankie Collins could battle Tanner for a starting spot, and big man Mason Nicholson is an intriguing project. A group of prep signees, led by center Jayden Leverett could also be significant.

Impact Players

The ability of Harris to adapt seems key, as does Washington's ability to deal with a bigger role. On a team with three potential returning starters, it's a question of how the new players fit. Because if they can meet expectations, this Vandy squad could well be better than last season's team.

What do you think of Vanderbilt's squad? Share your take below in our comments section!

