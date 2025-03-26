Vanderbilt basketball transfer portal: Full list of Commodores set to leave ft. Jaylen Carey

Vanderbilt's season came to an unexpected end when the No. 10-seeded Commodores were upset by No. 7 Saint Mary's in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. This was the team's first March Madness appearance since 2017.

For Vanderbilt to become a consistent postseason contender, it must evaluate its squad this offseason and look ahead to next year. Some Commodores players have already entered the transfer portal, looking to develop their skills with another program next season.

Let's take a look at who's announced that they're leaving the Commodores.

Full list of Commodores set to leave via the transfer portal

Jaylen Carey

Carey announced on Tuesday that he will be entering the transfer portal. This isn't the Vanderbilt forward's first time in the portal. He began his college career with one year at James Madison before joining the Commodores for his sophomore season.

The big man made 33 game appearances this season, including one start. Carey played an average of 20.2 minutes per game and contributed an average of 8.0 points and 5.7 rebounds. He recorded 18 points on two separate occasions and scored in double digits 11 times.

Carey struggled with consistency with the Commodores but showed signs of strong potential, which he will look to capitalize on somewhere else.

JQ Roberts

Roberts also announced that he will be taking his talent elsewhere next season. The sophomore has spent both of his college seasons at Vanderbilt and served as a third-string big this season.

He appeared in 21 games this season but averaged just 4.6 minutes per game, down from 13.4 last season. The sophomore didn't make any starts, despite appearing in the starting lineup four times as a freshman. Roberts contribued an average 1.0 ppg and 0.8 rpg this year. The forward made six of his nine field-goal attempts and eight of his 11 free throws.

Karris Bilal

Bilal redshirted this season, meant to be his freshman year, and didn't appear in any games for Vanderbilt. On3 had him ranked as the No. 20 point guard in the country coming out of high school. The guard was a two-time all-state selection and averaged 22.8 ppg and 5.1 rpg his junior year to lead his high school, Riverwood, to the Georgia 6A Sweet 16. The young guard will look to develop his skill set elsewhere.

