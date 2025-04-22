Ven-Allen Lubin transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for UNC forward ft. Illinois

North Carolina's Ven-Allen Lubin has entered the transfer portal. Unlike most portal entrants, Lubin has indicated that he intends to return to North Carolina, but is basically putting himself in the portal to protect his interests. Given the possibility of some sort of global settlement of NCAA legal issues, Lubin is being careful to keep his options open.
We'll take Lubin at his word, but also consider some possibilities. Lubin has now played at Notre Dame, Vanderbilt and North Carolina. Last year at UNC, Lubin averaged 8.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. He shot a whopping 68% overall and was solid in a part-time starting role for Carolina. Here are five schools that could end up with Lubin via the transfer portal.
Top 5 portal destinations for Ven-Allen Lubin
5. UConn
UConn could be stuck short a big forward if Alex Karaban does ultimately elect to head to the NBA. While that possibility is uncertain, the possibility remains that a solid team-first veteran forward like Lubin could be an important ingredient for the Huskies. Lubin's fundamentally solid game would fit in well with the Huskies.
4. NC State
Will Wade got the NC State job, but has to almost entirely rebuild a Wolfpack roster that was extremely senior-heavy. Lubin could play about as big of a role at NC State as he would like. He might prefer that his fourth school be one that would allow him a big role with plenty of playing time and a chance to bulk up his stats to impress the NBA.
3. St. John's
Rick Pitino is leading the Red Storm back to prominence. While St. John's has lost a lot of talent, Pitino is stockpiling even more. Lubin's game is not dissimilar to that of Zuby Ejiofor, but the only thing better than one super-efficient big man could be two. Lubin might not have a massive role, but if he wants to chase potential championship success, St. John's could be a viable fit.
2. Illinois
The Ivisic brothers will be at Illinois, but they're stretch-type players who like to go outside. Lubin would fit in well on an Illinois team that will return some significant players from last year's second-round NCAA Tournament finish. Brad Underwood's team would benefit from an experienced inside-based forward who thrives even with just minimal offensive touches. Lubin could be an Illini.
1. North Carolina
Let's give the young man's statement creedence. He had a decent year at North Carolina and was careful to state that he intends to return to the Tar Heels. Hubert Davis's team lost most of its returning talent and Lubin's role would certainly be secure if he returns. He's likely to do so.
