Vermont vs UMass Lowell Basketball Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 25 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

Two undefeated America East Conference foes face off on Thursday as the Vermont Catamounts travel to the UMass Lowell River Hawks in a game with NCAA tournament implications.

Along with the 4-0 Bryant Bulldogs, the 5-0 River Hawks and the 4-0 Catamounts are the top threats to claim the AEC's NCAA tournament bid. UML guard Ayinde Hikim is also one of the league's top players. With plenty on the line, here's the skinny on a terrific late January game.

UMass Lowell is off to a 14-4 start to the season, including that 5-0 mark in conference play. The River Hawks have never made a postseason appearance at the Division I level, but coach Pat Duquette's squad is staking its claim this year.

UML is an excellent team with seven players averaging nine or more points per game. But the team's standout is Ayinde Hikim, a 5-foot-11 lead guard, who is just 53 points shy of 1,000 points in his two-and-a-half years at UML.

Massachusetts-Lowell coach Pat Duquette, shown here in a 2013 game against Michigan, seeks a big conference win over Vermont.

UML has won seven in a row and lost at Arizona State by just two points back in November. The River Hawks average over 81 points per game and are third in the nation in 3-point defense, allowing opponents to shoot just 26.3% from long range.

Vermont has made the NCAA tournament in each of the last two years under coach John Becker, who is now in his 13th year at the school. Vermont focuses on defense, allowing just 64.3 points per game.

The Catamounts are 14-5 on the season and have won their last five games. Sophomore guard T.J. Long is their top scorer. The 6-foot-4 Long averages 12.9 points and 3.4 rebounds per game and connects on 40% of his 3-point tries. Vermont is stingy with the ball, giving up just nine turnovers per game.

Vermont vs. UMass Lowell: Betting Odds

UMass Lowell is a 1.5-point home favorite, with the matchup's over/under sitting at 139.5. The money line is tight on this game, with UML coming in at -130 but Vermont at just +110 as a mild underdog.

Vermont vs. UMass Lowell: Head-to-Head

Vermont holds a commanding 17-4 lead in the all-time series between the schools. The Catamounts have gone 8-2 in the last ten matchups, including 2-1 a season ago, but both losses did come at UMass-Lowell. Still, Vermont leads the series 8-3 in games at UML.

Vermont vs. UMass Lowell: Where to Watch

This game will be covered on the ESPN+ platform, and it tips off at 6:30 p.m. EST/2:30 p.m. PST.

Vermont vs. UMass Lowell: Best picks and predictions

With two excellent teams and a battle of contrasting styles, this game could go in many directions. UMass Lowell will want to get out and run, and not only are the River Hawks high-scoring, but they are also efficient, shooting 49.9% as a team. Depth does not seem like a concern to a team with as many scorers as the River Hawks have.

But Vermont is the historical heavyweight in the AEC. The Catamounts aren't fancy, but they are effective. Vermont will prefer a slower pace, so the opening of this game is key. If the Catamounts can establish tempo, they'll be solid. But if UML gets off to a fast start and makes Vermont play from behind, it could be a long night for the program.

We expect the team with more big-game experience to control the pace. The under and Vermont to cover and win on the road might be this game's play of the day.