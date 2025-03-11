"Very iconic photo": Fans fired up with UCLA's classic picture from flight back home

  • home icon
By MD Asif Ansari
Modified Mar 11, 2025 03:21 GMT
Fans fired up with UCLA squad
Fans fired up with UCLA squad's classic picture from flight back home. (Image credits: Imagn & UCLA's Instagram)

UCLA women's basketball made a bold statement with its comeback win over USC in Sunday's Big Ten Tournament championship game. The victory had college basketball fans buzzing, especially after the team shared a now-iconic photo from their flight home.

The official UCLA Women’s Basketball Instagram page posted a snapshot from inside the plane, showing the players seated in blue airplane seats, all wearing matching black hoodies with "UCLA" emblazoned across the chest and caps reading "CHAMPIONS." Each player held a copy of USA Today with the headline "B1G CHAMPS!"

“Got some new reading material for the flight home,” the caption read.
Fans loved the moment, with one commenting:

“This is a very iconic photo.”
“bruWINS,” another wrote.
“Hell yeah. Way to get it in the fourth,” one wrote.
Screenshot, via Instagram/@uclawbb
“10/10 no notes,” a fan wrote.
“Nah this hard doe,” one wrote.
“Pic tough can’t lie,” another wrote.
Screenshot, via Instagram/@uclawbb
The UCLA win carried major implications

UCLA clinched the victory, defeating crosstown rival USC 72-67 to win the Big Ten Championship at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The triumph came just eight days after the Trojans had beaten UCLA at Pauley Pavilion.

The Bruins reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 poll, released Monday. This marks their first time atop the rankings since Feb. 10, following a 12-week reign that began with a November victory over defending national champion South Carolina.

Beyond the title, the win carried major implications. It likely secured UCLA the No. 1 overall seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament and solidified their dominance in their first season in the Big Ten.

It also marked a milestone season, as the Bruins surpassed 30 wins for the first time in program history.

Additionally, the Bruins' triumph secured the school’s second Big Ten title, following the women’s soccer team’s championship in November, just months after the university joined the conference.

हिन्दी