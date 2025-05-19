VIDEO: Former Miami HC Jim Larrañaga shares pitchside glimpse from $850,000,000 worth soccer superstar's primetime matchup

Former Miami men's basketball coach Jim Larrañaga shared a pitchside view of an MLS regular season game between Inter Miami and Orlando City on Sunday night at the Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The retired 75-year-old bench tactician and his wife, Liz, offered a glimpse of the live encounter from the owner's box and watched the Herons, led by Argentine soccer great Lionel Messi, play the Lions.

"My wife and I are at the Inter Miami game in the owners box with Jose & Jorge Mas. Loving it," Larrañaga posted on X.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Messi, whose net worth is pegged at $850,000,000 (per Celebrity NetWorth), started for Inter Miami but failed to register a goal in nine attempts (two on target). He committed two fouls, including a yellow card he received in the 75th minute.

The Herons lost to the Lions, 3-0, to suffer their third defeat, opposite six wins and four draws. With 22 points, Inter Miami dropped to sixth place behind Orlando City, which improved to 6-6-2 for 24 points.

Luis Muriel, Marco Pasalic and Dagur Thorhallsson scored goals for Orlando City, which extended their unbeaten streak in the MLS to 11 games. Meanwhile, Inter Miami lost for the second time in four games.

Former Miami coach Jim Larrañaga discloses side job when he was in college

Former Miami coach Jim Larrañaga has been active on X since stepping down from the Hurricanes last December.

In one of his latest posts, he revealed that he worked as a bartender in a restaurant while studying in college. His rate back then was $2 an hour.

Expand Tweet

A lot has changed since that time. Larrañaga earned $2,068,057 in 2024 (per USA Today) before deciding to resign. He was supposed to earn $2,004,041 this year and could have stayed in Miami through 2026-27 as part of his one-year extension he signed in 2023.

Jim Larrañaga was 274-174 with the Hurricanes and 745-507 overall. He helped Miami reach the Final Four in the 2023 NCAA Tournament and the Elite Eight the year before.

The veteran coach went 15-17 with Miami in 2023-24 and was 4-8 in the first 12 games of the season before resigning.

The Bronx-born Larrañaga had his first coaching experience with Division II school American International in 1977. He had a two-season stint there before transferring to Bowling Green, which made three NIT appearances under his leadership between 1986 and 1997.

In 1997, he signed with George Mason and guided the Patriots to five NCAA Tournaments, including a Final Four stint in the 2006 NCAA Tournament. He went 273-164 in George Mason, which had three stints in the NIT and made it to one CIT event under Larrañaga's guidance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.



As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.



Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.



His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here