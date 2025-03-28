Villanova Basketball coaching candidates: Top 5 potential Kyle Neptune replacements for Wildcats in 2025

The Villanova Wildcats are making changes to their coaching staff. After a disappointing three-year run with the team, head coach Kyle Neptune was fired by the team on March 15th. During his tenure, the Wildcats did not reach the tourney in March.

Heading into the offseason, the Wildcats will be looking for a replacement who can bring their program back into national championship contention. These are five potential options for the Wildcats' head coaching position.

Villanova Basketball coaching candidates 2025

#1 Kevin Willard

The most likely person to replace Kyle Neptune is Maryland head coach Kevin Willard. Although Willard has not been fired by the Terrapins, there are rumors that he is interested in leaving the team to take the job at Villanova.

Rumors started after McNeese State head coach Will Wade told reporters unprompted that Villanova is trying to buy out a coach who was in the NCAA Tournament. After Maryland's elimination from the tournament, Willard told reporters that he was unsure about his next steps.

#2 Porter Moser

Another coach from the NCAA Tournament who is reportedly in the mix to be hired by the Wildcats is Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser.

Moser has won two Coach of the Year awards and has 367 career wins.

#3 Chris Collins

Chris Collins has done a great job of running the Northwestern Wildcats, so much so that the Villanova Wildcats have reportedly shown interest in hiring him. Collins has led Northwestern out of the bottom of the Big Ten and to three NCAA Tournament appearances. He has reached the Round of 32 in all three of those appearances.

Reaching the tournament was a huge feat in 2017 as it was the first time the team ever qualified.

#4 Ryan Odom

Ryan Odom has a history of winning as an underdog. He became the first head coach to lead a No. 16 seed to a victory over a No. 1 seed in March Madness in 2018 when his UMBC squad beat Virginia. He is viewed as an excellent candidate to move to a more prestigious program.

#5 Richard Pitino

Richard Pitino has done a great job of turning around New Mexico's basketball program. Since joining the team, he has turned it into one of the top programs in the Mountain West. He is a coveted name in the coaching carousel this season.

