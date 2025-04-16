Villanova basketball transfer portal: Full list of players set to leave and join Kevin Willard's squad ft. Zion Stanford

The Villanova Wildcats have not had much success in recent years. Since the addition of head coach Kyle Neptune in the 2023 season, the team has not qualified for March Madness. Compared to their resume in the 2010s, when they won two National Championships, the team is not up to its normal standard.

As a result, Neptune was fired before the end of the season, and Kevin Willard was hired as head coach after Maryland was eliminated from March Madness. While Willard is expected to help the team become more successful, bringing in a new coach always causes transfer portal moves. As a result, the Wildcats have lost more players than they have added in the transfer portal thus far.

Players leaving Villanova in the transfer portal

Nnanna Njoku

After four seasons as a role player, Nnanna Njoku entered the transfer portal and will leave the Wildcats. He is not a significant loss for the team as he only appeared in 10 games this season, averaging less than a point in 9.4 minutes per game. He has not committed to a new team yet.

Kris Parker

Kris Parker joined the Wildcats last season as a freshman. He had flashes of good play, but did not get much playing time. He appeared in 27 games, averaging 10.1 minutes per game and only 2.6 points. He entered the portal on April 8th but has not committed to a new team.

Josiah Moseley

Similarly, Josiah Moseley was a freshman at Villanova this past season. However, with the team making a coaching change, he has opted to switch schools. He only averaged 1.9 points per game in 10.2 minutes this past season. He has not committed to a new school yet.

Aleksandar Gavalyugov

Another freshman, Aleksandar Gavalyugov, had even less playing time this past season. He only appeared in four games for an average of 4.5 minutes per game. He is now in the portal but has not picked a new team.

Enoch Boakye

Enoch Boakye is the most recent Wildcats player to enter the portal, doing so on April 11th. He is the most significant player leaving, having started all 36 games this past season, averaging 4.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. Boakye remains uncommitted to a new school.

Players joining Villanova in the transfer portal

Zion Stanford

Temple's Zion Stanford committed to Villanova on Monday as the first player to commit to the team this season through the portal. He had a breakout year with the Owls this past season, averaging 13.1 points per game.

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

